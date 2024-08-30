Mohammed Sami: After the Storm – a 'cunning' and 'highly intelligent' show

The Iraqi artist brings 14 of his 'exhilarating' works to Blenheim Palace

Mohammed Sami work in Blenheim Palace.
Sami's 'subtle and mysterious' paintings are scattered through the palace's 'plush interiors'
(Image credit: Tom Lindboe / Courtesy of Blenheim Art Foundation)
By
published

It's hard to imagine an odder pairing than this one, said Waldemar Januszczak in The Sunday Times. Blenheim Palace "is a particularly posh and gigantic stately home, the seat of the Dukes of Marlborough, the birthplace of Winston Churchill", and a treasure trove of paintings and ornaments glorifying British military history. On show there in this new exhibition is the work of Mohammed Sami, a 40-year-old artist from Baghdad who cut his teeth creating "heroic murals" of Saddam Hussein before fleeing Iraq for Europe after the 2003 invasion.

His 14 paintings here, "a shadowy mix of figuration and abstraction", dwell on "dark subject matter" and invoke the historical traumas of his native country's recent history. Yet in defiance of expectations, the exhibition turns out to be a marriage "made in heaven". Sami's "subtle and mysterious" paintings are scattered through the palace's "plush interiors", their subversive messages – about "war, destruction and the behaviour of the West" – intermingle with Blenheim's bombastic collections. The juxtapositions make for a "cunning" and highly intelligent show.

