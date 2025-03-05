Dream Count: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's 'vibrant' new novel

The Nigerian author's 'richly marbled' book makes the longlist for the 30th women's prize for fiction

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.
Adichie brings 'sharp wisdom' and 'sturdy empathy' to her first novel since 2013
By
published

"Dream Count", Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's first novel in over a decade, is "dreamy indeed", said Alexandra Jacobs in The New York Times. An "accumulation of scenes and sensations, cloud-like in their contour", it's set against the backdrop of the pandemic that distorted "time itself".

"Richly marbled with criss-crossing storylines", the action follows four women living between Nigeria and Washington DC whose "lives haven't panned out as imagined", said Anthony Cummins in The Guardian. In a "bumper compilation of middle-aged life experience", Adichie follows the women as they navigate love, trauma, regret and societal pressures to marry and have children.

