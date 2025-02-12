Pagan Kennedy's 6 favorite books that inspire resistance

The author recommends works by Patrick Radden Keefe, Margaret Atwood, and more

Pagan Kennedy
Pagan Kennedy is the author of 'The Secret History of the Rape Kit'
(Image credit: Courtesy image)
Jump to category:
By
published

When you make a purchase using links on our site, The Week may earn a commission. All reviews are written independently by our editorial team.

Pagan Kennedy's new book, "The Secret History of the Rape Kit," recounts how a forgotten woman provided countless others a chance to hold their assailants accountable. Below, Kennedy recommends six books that offer hope and companionship in dark times.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸