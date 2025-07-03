The Genius Myth: a 'fresh and unpretentious' book from Helen Lewis

Steve Jobs used to wash his feet in the toilet, would park his car in disabled bays, and if he didn't like something, he'd shout "This is shit!" at his minions. But the "turtleneck-wearing" Apple founder also oversaw the creation of the Mac and the iPhone, and helped launch Pixar Studios, said Stuart Jeffries in Literary Review. He was very much one of the type defined by Helen Lewis in her entertaining new book as the "genius asshole".

"The Genius Myth" takes a sceptical look at a concept that has long been used to explain exceptional achievement. Lewis doesn't deny that certain individuals have "created world-changing work", said Lucasta Miller in the FT. Her goal is not to debunk Shakespeare or Picasso. Her "beef" is with the mythology surrounding genius, and the assumptions it gives rise to: that certain people (invariably men) are "innately better than others"; and that they got where they did through their own towering brilliance, without being significantly helped by others. Written in a "fresh and unpretentious" style, this is a "witty and timely critique of a perennially problematic concept".

