Ana Khouri's jewellery

A background in sculpture informs both Ana Khouri's creative process and the sensory appeal of her sought-after pieces

Ana Khouri ring
White diamond, 7.21ct white diamond and 18k Fairmined gold Phillipa ring, approximately £59,400, by Ana Khouri
(Image credit: Future/Neil Godwin at Future Studios for The Blend)
By
published

Ana Khouri's jewellery sells fast. Such is the demand for the Brazilian artist-jeweller's designs (output rarely exceeds 45 pieces a year) that securing examples of her work for a photo shoot can become a game of cat and mouse. In the case of The Blend, a Justine high jewellery bracelet in yellow gold with a 26ct blue tourmaline set on clear, carved rock crystal is no longer available, so is swapped out for a pair of Baroque pearl earrings fitted with wings dotted with black diamonds.

Displayed on a dining table at her central London apartment are the few remaining jewels that Khouri unveiled last summer, at a solo show mounted with auction house Christie's. She has previously partnered with Phillips, Sotheby's and the TEFAF art fair in New York. Edition pieces – Ana Khouri gems of which multiples exist, as opposed to one-off high jewellery – are also available from The Row's small network of boutiques.

Felix Bischof
