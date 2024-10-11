In the mix: Santa Maria Novella

Florence ranks as one of the world's most beautiful cities. Indeed, it's so packed with wonders that it has inspired a psychosomatic condition, Stendhal syndrome – named for the French author who first described it in 1817 – which induces rapid heartbeat, fainting and even hallucinations when individuals are exposed to so many objects and artworks of great beauty.

It's therefore no surprise that the world's most beautiful – and possibly oldest – pharmacy, the Officina Profumo-Farmaceutica di Santa Maria Novella, which opened in 1612, calls the Tuscan capital home. The perfumery is still attached to the 13th-century Dominican monastery where mediaeval monks concocted fragrances and herbal remedies. The monks have since sold out and today Santa Maria Novella products are available around the world.

