Blink Twice review: a 'stylish and savage' black comedy thriller

Channing Tatum and Naomi Ackie stun in this film on the hedonistic rich directed by Zoë Kravitz

Channing Tatum holds Polaroid camera in Blink Twice
Channing Tatum plays a tech billionaire in this edge-of-your-seat thriller
Zoë Kravitz is known for her role as Catwoman in "The Batman" – as well as for being the daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, said Nicholas Barber on BBC Culture. But on the basis of her work on this film, I think she could become even better known as a writer-director. 

A "mind-bending black comedy thriller", "Blink Twice" stars the British actress Naomi Ackie as young woman named Frida who finds herself waitressing at an event hosted by a tech billionaire (Channing Tatum). When he invites her and her best friend (Alia Shawkat) to visit his private island, "they can hardly believe their luck" and are soon tucking into the fine wines and designer drugs that are provided by the billionaire; but, as the days and nights blur into "one indulgent haze", events begin to turn darker. 

