Last Swim: a 'lush, beguiling' coming-of-age adventure

Exam results day drama follows a group of school leavers, one of whom has a devastating secret

teenagers relax on grass
Teenager Ziba and her friends go on a 'wild bucket-list journey' around London
(Image credit: © Caviar, Pablo and Zeus)
By
published

This "sun-kissed love letter to teen angst" is "a lush, beguiling film" in the manner of vintage Terrence Malick or Sofia Coppola's "The Virgin Suicides", said Kevin Maher in The Times.

The plot follows a group of school leavers over the course of "a sweltering A-level results day in August", as they breeze around London "intent on revelry". What they don't know is that one of them is secretly struggling with a life-threatening illness and is morbidly aware that this might be her farewell. This is Ziba (Deba Hekmat), a brilliant Iranian-British girl who had been set to study astrophysics at University College London; her "grim prognosis" injects the proceedings with "a sudden sense of urgency".

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸