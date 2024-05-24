Barbecued tomato salad recipe

While kebabs, lamp chops, pork chops and chicken skewers might spring to mind when you think of a barbecue, whole small onions, tomatoes and chilli peppers can also be used. If you're looking for the best way to manage a barbecue, Fadi Kattan suggests starting off with things like sujuk sausages (spicy, dry fermented sausages), then move to chicken, lamb, and vegetables. This tomato salad is the ideal accompaniment to whatever you have on the barbecue.

Ingredients

700 g / 1⁄2 pounds ripe tomatoes

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

11⁄2 teaspoons dried zaatar leaves, chopped

1⁄2 teaspoon coarse sea salt

2 tablespoons fresh spearmint leaves, chopped

1 tablespoon peppermint leaves, chopped

Juice of 1 lemon

1 tablespoon crumbled laban jameed

Method

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Prepare a gas or charcoal fire in the barbecue to be flaming hot.

In a bowl, toss the tomatoes with the olive oil, zaatar leaves, and salt. Place the tomatoes directly on the barbecue grill. Reserve the oil remaining in the bowl.

Turn the tomatoes on the grill, until they are nicely charred on all sides; this should take about 3 minutes. Move the tomatoes to the higher shelf of the barbecue or to the side of the barbecue away from the direct heat if a shelf isn’t available. Cook for another 2 to 3 minutes, until cooked through without charring more. Remove from the heat.

Add both types of mint to the flavored oil that remains in the bowl. Add the lemon juice and mix well.

Cut the cooked tomatoes into quarters with a very sharp knife so they’re not damaged or squashed and transfer to a serving dish. Drizzle the herbed oil on top.

Sprinkle the laban jameed on top to finish.

Taken from Bethlehem: A Celebration of Palestinian Food by Fadi Kattan, available now

Sign up for The Week's Food & Drink newsletter for recipes, reviews and recommendations.