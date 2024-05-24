Barbecued tomato salad recipe
This salad is fresh, easy to make and delicious
While kebabs, lamp chops, pork chops and chicken skewers might spring to mind when you think of a barbecue, whole small onions, tomatoes and chilli peppers can also be used. If you're looking for the best way to manage a barbecue, Fadi Kattan suggests starting off with things like sujuk sausages (spicy, dry fermented sausages), then move to chicken, lamb, and vegetables. This tomato salad is the ideal accompaniment to whatever you have on the barbecue.
Ingredients
- 700 g / 1⁄2 pounds ripe tomatoes
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 11⁄2 teaspoons dried zaatar leaves, chopped
- 1⁄2 teaspoon coarse sea salt
- 2 tablespoons fresh spearmint leaves, chopped
- 1 tablespoon peppermint leaves, chopped
- Juice of 1 lemon
- 1 tablespoon crumbled laban jameed
Method
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
- Prepare a gas or charcoal fire in the barbecue to be flaming hot.
- In a bowl, toss the tomatoes with the olive oil, zaatar leaves, and salt. Place the tomatoes directly on the barbecue grill. Reserve the oil remaining in the bowl.
- Turn the tomatoes on the grill, until they are nicely charred on all sides; this should take about 3 minutes. Move the tomatoes to the higher shelf of the barbecue or to the side of the barbecue away from the direct heat if a shelf isn’t available. Cook for another 2 to 3 minutes, until cooked through without charring more. Remove from the heat.
- Add both types of mint to the flavored oil that remains in the bowl. Add the lemon juice and mix well.
- Cut the cooked tomatoes into quarters with a very sharp knife so they’re not damaged or squashed and transfer to a serving dish. Drizzle the herbed oil on top.
- Sprinkle the laban jameed on top to finish.
Taken from Bethlehem: A Celebration of Palestinian Food by Fadi Kattan, available now
Sign up for The Week's Food & Drink newsletter for recipes, reviews and recommendations.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Rebekah Evans joined The Week as newsletter editor in 2023 and has written on subjects ranging from Ukraine and Afghanistan to fast fashion and "brotox". She started her career at Reach plc, where she cut her teeth on news, before pivoting into personal finance at the height of the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis. Social affairs is another of her passions, and she has interviewed people from across the world and from all walks of life. Rebekah completed an NCTJ with the Press Association and has written for publications including The Guardian, The Week magazine, the Press Association and local newspapers.
-
Abortions rise to record level 'due to cost of living'
Speed Read Low-income women face 'heart-breaking' choice, warns abortion charity chief
By Arion McNicoll, The Week UK Published
-
How foreign policy could decide the election
The Explainer Labour more trusted on defence and could work better with Trump but voters are angry over both parties' stance on Israel
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Rwanda plan on hold until general election
Speed Read Sunak frames future of deportation scheme as the 'choice' before voters in July
By Arion McNicoll, The Week UK Published
-
Now You See Us: an 'energising and entertaining' tribute to female artists at Tate Britain
The Week Recommends The 'impressively expansive' exhibition showcases some 200 paintings, sculptures and prints
By The Week UK Published
-
Rebus: Richard Rankin is 'mildly hypnotic' as the titular detective
The Week Recommends This BBC adaptation of Ian Rankin's best-selling novels immerses viewers in Edinburgh's criminal underworld
By The Week UK Published
-
Fawlty Towers: The Play – a 'hugely entertaining blast of unadorned nostalgia'
The Week Recommends John Cleese scripted the adaptation, weaving together three favourite episodes from the classic comedy
By The Week UK Published
-
7 inspired museum exhibitions to see this summer
The Week Recommends Explore the works of Dalí, O'Keeffe and KAWS
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
7 products to make your adventures in roughing it less rough-edged
The Week Recommends These work in the wilderness, beach or backyard
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
El Califa de León: the world's first Michelin star tacos
The Week Recommends Unassuming taqueria in business since 1968 joins fine-dining spots in guide's first Mexico edition
By Rebecca Messina, The Week UK Published
-
Dune: Prophecy – sci-fi series returns with prequel about Bene Gesserit
The Week Recommends Two Harkonnen sisters will be played by Emily Watson and Olivia Williams
By Ellie O'Mahoney, The Week UK Published
-
Dissing contest
Opinion Tearing each other down has become a trend
By Susan Caskie Published