Michael Mosley obituary: television doctor whose work changed thousands of lives

TV doctor was known for his popularisation of the 5:2 diet and his cheerful willingness to use himself as a guinea pig

Michael Mosley
Mosley's most significant legacy is his popularisation of the 5:2 diet
By
published

 Michael Mosley, who has died in Greece aged 67, was one of Britain's "most recognisable TV doctors", said The Times, known for his cheerful willingness to use himself as a guinea pig in an effort to make scientific topics engaging and accessible.

Although he said that his wife had vetoed "the idea of infesting myself with pubic lice", he consumed tapeworm eggs for the BBC documentary "Infested!", ate a black pudding made with his own blood for "The Wonderful World of Blood", and swallowed a camera for "Inside the Human Body", giving viewers "a never-to-be-forgotten close-up of his inner workings". 

