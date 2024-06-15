Michael Mosley obituary: television doctor whose work changed thousands of lives
TV doctor was known for his popularisation of the 5:2 diet and his cheerful willingness to use himself as a guinea pig
Michael Mosley, who has died in Greece aged 67, was one of Britain's "most recognisable TV doctors", said The Times, known for his cheerful willingness to use himself as a guinea pig in an effort to make scientific topics engaging and accessible.
Although he said that his wife had vetoed "the idea of infesting myself with pubic lice", he consumed tapeworm eggs for the BBC documentary "Infested!", ate a black pudding made with his own blood for "The Wonderful World of Blood", and swallowed a camera for "Inside the Human Body", giving viewers "a never-to-be-forgotten close-up of his inner workings".
But, arguably, his most significant legacy was his popularisation of the 5:2 diet. In 2012, Mosley had gone to his own doctor, thinking he might have a cancerous mole, and was instead diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, which is linked to excess weight. Declining drug treatments, he started to research the potential benefits of intermittent fasting. He found a scientific paper about the 5:2 diet – and persuaded the BBC to let him make a film about his efforts to cure himself of diabetes by following the diet, which involves eating normally on five days of the week, and consuming only 500-600 calories on the other two. By the end, he'd lost 9kg and his blood sugar levels were back to normal.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The documentary was watched by three million people, and he followed it up with a book, "The Fast Diet", co-written with the journalist Mimi Spencer, which sold 1.4 million copies. As The New York Times put it, this sent Britain into a "fasting frenzy". Everyone from the food writer Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall to the then Tory chancellor George Osborne were said to have managed to shed pounds by following the diet. But the book was not without its critics: other scientists noted that there were no studies showing that 5:2 led to long-term weight loss; the NHS highlighted "gaps in the evidence".
Michael Mosley was born in Calcutta, the son of Bill, a banker working in Hong Kong, and his wife Joan. Sent back to England aged seven to go to boarding school, he read PPE at New College, Oxford. He started training as a banker but, after a couple of years, he decided that he was more interested in people than in money and enrolled in medical school, where he met his future wife, Clare, who became a GP and founded the website Parenting Matters. They would go on to have four children.
Mosley had planned to go into psychiatry, but after graduating, he became disillusioned by its limitations and, on a whim, responded to an advert he had seen for a trainee scheme at the BBC. His first full-length programme, "Horizon: Ulcer Wars", examined the possibility, mooted by the Australian scientist Barry Marshall, that stomach ulcers were caused not by stress, but by the bacterium Helicobacter pylori. Marshall was right, said The Guardian. He later shared a Nobel Prize, while Mosley received 20,000 letters from people whose ulcers had been cured by antibiotics, and was named journalist of the year by the BMA. "I probably did, in a funny way, more good with that one programme than if I had stayed in medicine for 30 years," he reflected.
In other documentaries, he looked into everything from cancer vaccines to the fate of those who died at Pompeii. More recently, he had made regular appearances on "The One Show", and hosted a BBC podcast, "Just One Thing", in which he dispensed health tips.
Mosley was on holiday on the Greek island of Symi last week when he went missing. On a searingly hot afternoon, he had left his wife on a beach and gone for a walk without his phone. It seems that while walking across the island to their hotel, he got lost, and that he then collapsed in the 40°C heat as he clambered down a rocky hillside towards a coastal resort.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
5 unanimously hilarious cartoons about Hunter Biden's guilty verdict
Cartoons Artists take on going fishing, bar commiserations, and more
By The Week US Published
-
The 'unstoppable' rise of Carlos Alcaraz
In the Spotlight Spanish wunderkind is being hailed as 'the saviour of tennis' after French Open win
By The Week UK Published
-
Crossword: June 15, 2024
The Week's daily crossword
By The Week Staff Published
-
Beryl Cook / Tom of Finland: an 'odd pairing' for an exhibition?
The Week Recommends Studio Voltaire brings together the two artists for a show that generates an 'unlikely synergy'
By The Week UK Published
-
Bad Boys: Ride or Die – 'glossy, flashy and thoroughly entertaining'
The Week Recommends Will Smith stars in what could be his comeback movie
By The Week UK Published
-
The Dead Don't Hurt: love blooms in 'handsomely crafted' western
The Week Recommends Viggo Mortensen writes, directs and stars in second feature film
By The Week UK Published
-
D-Day: The Unheard Tapes – a 'sombre, vital and masterful' documentary
The Week Recommends The BBC's three-part series is filled with 'diamond quotes' from the people involved in the landings
By The Week UK Published
-
Hit Man: a 'sizzling romance' and 'tense action flick' rolled into one
The Week Recommends Richard Linklater's latest film is 'richly enjoyable'
By The Week UK Published
-
Taylor Swift vs. The Beatles: who's bigger?
In the Spotlight With US megastar's 'Eras' tour arriving in Liverpool, comparisons to the Fab Four and Beatlemania abound
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Ivy Pochoda's 6 favorite books that explore the dark side of human nature
Feature The thriller writer recommends works by Cormac McCarthy, Rachel Kushner, and more
By The Week Staff Published
-
6 sturdy homes built of brick
Feature Featuring a white-painted bungalow in California and a car company building-turned-home in Ohio
By The Week Staff Published