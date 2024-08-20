6 charming homes in Michigan

Birmingham

Set on a leafy street downtown, this five-bedroom home is walking distance to shops and restaurants. The 2018 cedar-shingled Craftsman has a barrel-ceilinged hallway; a paneled den with fireplace; a kitchen-living room with eat-in island, breakfast room, and wine storage; a primary bedroom wing; and a lower-level bedroom suite, fitness room, and rec space.

In back are a covered porch, a landscaped patio with a pool, a firepit, an alfresco dining area, and a detached garage with an apartment. $3,995,000. Kathy Broock, Max Broock Realtors/Luxury Portfolio International, (248) 318-4504.

Grosse-Pointe-Park

The double lot of this updated 1929 Tudor is near a park and the Detroit River. The four-bedroom house features a living room with refinished oak floors, arched doorways, and a bay window with stained glass; a chef's kitchen with navy cabinets and blue granite counters; and a connected sitting room with French doors.

The formally landscaped property includes a heated driveway and walkways, courtyard, pool, pool house, teahouse, and terraced gardens. $2,200,000. Jaime Turnbull, Higbie Maxon Agney, (248) 672-2020.

Harbor Springs

A non-through road in Northern Michigan leads to this rustic-contemporary three-bedroom home, built in 2000 of rough-hewn split cedar. Inside are a vaulted main space with a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace; an updated kitchen; and a lower-level second kitchen, fitness area, and game room.

The 5-acre forested property has gardens, a garden shed, an outdoor kitchen and fireplace, a hot tub, and a she shed; skiing, hiking, and a town are nearby. $1,495,000. Trish Hartwick, Coldwell Banker Schmidt-Petoskey, (231) 838-0411.

Kalamazoo

Frank Lloyd Wright designed the 1950 Robert D. & Winifred L. Winn House in Parkwyn Village, a community of Usonian homes 10 minutes' drive from Kalamazoo. The three-bedroom midcentury ranch home has the architect's signature large windows, custom built-in furniture, cement flooring, and geometric-patterned concrete blocks; rooms include a long, curved sunroom with skylights and water and forest views.

The wooded 2.38-acre double-lot property comes with access to Little Asylum Lake. $1,850,000. Fred Taber, Jaqua Realtors, (269) 806-6829.

Grand Haven

This three-bedroom modern apartment sits atop two floors of income-generating commercial office space in downtown Grand Haven, overlooking the river and steps away from dining and shopping.

Built in 1979 and renovated in 2016, the open-plan home features exposed ducts and metal beams, wood floors, a two-sided fireplace, and floor-to-ceiling windows. Outside is a 17-by-45-foot steel-railed deck with sail shades, a linear firepit, and Grand River views. $3,299,000. Mara Walsh, Coldwell Banker Realty, (773) 220-9062.

Detroit

Part of midtown Detroit's Art Center neighborhood, this 1928 brick Tudor townhome is walking distance from the Institute of Arts and other cultural landmarks. The four-bedroom condo unit has a carved staircase; a living room with wood floors, ceiling medallion, bay window, and small, ornate gas fireplace; a separate kitchen and dining room; and an attic bedroom with walk-in closet.

In back are a one-car garage and common yard. $425,000. Austin Black II, @properties Detroit/Christie's International Real Estate, (313) 550-2307.