6 charming homes in Michigan
Featuring a barrel-ceilinged hallway in Birmingham and a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace in Harbor Springs
Birmingham
Set on a leafy street downtown, this five-bedroom home is walking distance to shops and restaurants. The 2018 cedar-shingled Craftsman has a barrel-ceilinged hallway; a paneled den with fireplace; a kitchen-living room with eat-in island, breakfast room, and wine storage; a primary bedroom wing; and a lower-level bedroom suite, fitness room, and rec space.
In back are a covered porch, a landscaped patio with a pool, a firepit, an alfresco dining area, and a detached garage with an apartment. $3,995,000. Kathy Broock, Max Broock Realtors/Luxury Portfolio International, (248) 318-4504.
Grosse-Pointe-Park
The double lot of this updated 1929 Tudor is near a park and the Detroit River. The four-bedroom house features a living room with refinished oak floors, arched doorways, and a bay window with stained glass; a chef's kitchen with navy cabinets and blue granite counters; and a connected sitting room with French doors.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The formally landscaped property includes a heated driveway and walkways, courtyard, pool, pool house, teahouse, and terraced gardens. $2,200,000. Jaime Turnbull, Higbie Maxon Agney, (248) 672-2020.
Harbor Springs
A non-through road in Northern Michigan leads to this rustic-contemporary three-bedroom home, built in 2000 of rough-hewn split cedar. Inside are a vaulted main space with a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace; an updated kitchen; and a lower-level second kitchen, fitness area, and game room.
The 5-acre forested property has gardens, a garden shed, an outdoor kitchen and fireplace, a hot tub, and a she shed; skiing, hiking, and a town are nearby. $1,495,000. Trish Hartwick, Coldwell Banker Schmidt-Petoskey, (231) 838-0411.
Kalamazoo
Frank Lloyd Wright designed the 1950 Robert D. & Winifred L. Winn House in Parkwyn Village, a community of Usonian homes 10 minutes' drive from Kalamazoo. The three-bedroom midcentury ranch home has the architect's signature large windows, custom built-in furniture, cement flooring, and geometric-patterned concrete blocks; rooms include a long, curved sunroom with skylights and water and forest views.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
The wooded 2.38-acre double-lot property comes with access to Little Asylum Lake. $1,850,000. Fred Taber, Jaqua Realtors, (269) 806-6829.
Grand Haven
This three-bedroom modern apartment sits atop two floors of income-generating commercial office space in downtown Grand Haven, overlooking the river and steps away from dining and shopping.
Built in 1979 and renovated in 2016, the open-plan home features exposed ducts and metal beams, wood floors, a two-sided fireplace, and floor-to-ceiling windows. Outside is a 17-by-45-foot steel-railed deck with sail shades, a linear firepit, and Grand River views. $3,299,000. Mara Walsh, Coldwell Banker Realty, (773) 220-9062.
Detroit
Part of midtown Detroit's Art Center neighborhood, this 1928 brick Tudor townhome is walking distance from the Institute of Arts and other cultural landmarks. The four-bedroom condo unit has a carved staircase; a living room with wood floors, ceiling medallion, bay window, and small, ornate gas fireplace; a separate kitchen and dining room; and an attic bedroom with walk-in closet.
In back are a one-car garage and common yard. $425,000. Austin Black II, @properties Detroit/Christie's International Real Estate, (313) 550-2307.
This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine. If you want to read more like it, you can try six risk-free issues of the magazine here.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
-
Peggy Flanagan is poised to make history in Tim Walz's wake
In The Spotlight As the country's highest-ranking Indigenous woman in executive elected office, Minnesota's lieutenant governor could continue breaking barriers if her boss ends up vice president
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Helen Phillips' 6 favorite books about robotic companions
Feature The novelist recommends works by Kazuo Ishiguro, Jessamine Chan, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Crossword: August 20, 2024
The Week's daily crossword
By The Week Staff Published
-
Helen Phillips' 6 favorite books about robotic companions
Feature The novelist recommends works by Kazuo Ishiguro, Jessamine Chan, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Turner: Art, Industry & Nostalgia – an 'ambitious and moving' show
The Week Recommends Turner's 'masterpiece' takes on new meaning in Newcastle
By The Week UK Published
-
Journalist Hunter Davies chooses his favourite books
The Week Recommends From An Inland Voyage to Just William, the British journalist and author picks his best reads
By The Week UK Published
-
It Ends With Us: a 'tough little movie' adaptation of Colleen Hoover's novel
Talking Point Glossy blockbuster starring Blake Lively has divided critics with its portrayal of domestic abuse
By The Week UK Published
-
6 cozy homes built in adobe style
Feature Featuring 11 fireplaces in New Mexico and handmade adobe bricks in California
By The Week Staff Published
-
Todd May's 6 favorite books that offer philosophical insight
Feature The philosopher recommends works by Virginia Woolf, William Shakespeare, and more
By The Week US Published
-
6 rustic homes in modern farmhouse style
Feature Featuring a cedar-clad barn home in Connecticut and an award-winning farmhouse in South Carolina
By The Week Staff Published
-
Lev Grossman's 6 favorite books that explore the Middle Ages
Feature The author recommends works by Dan Jones, T.H. White, and more
By The Week US Published