Properties of the week: buildings by celebrated architects
Featuring homes in Dorset, Norfolk and Somerset
Dorset: Southcliffe Road, Swanage
This handsome 17th century stone house was remodelled in 1927 by the renowned architect Percy Morley Horder. Main suite, 3 further beds, family bath, kitchen/breakfast room, 3 receps, self-contained 1-bed cottage (with recording studio), garden, parking. £1.875m; Savills
Cambridgeshire: Chesterton Road, Cambridge
A singular Grade II modernist home designed in the 1970s by Marcial Echenique. The property, which was conceived to be self-built with a kit of parts, features a double- height lounge with glass-paned external walls that fill the house with light. 4 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, study, 2 receps, garden, garage. £975,000; The Modern house
Oxfordshire: 3 Wyfold Court, nr Henley-on-Thames
Part of an 1884 mansion by George Somers Leigh Clarke. 3 suites, kitchen/dining room, recep, gardens, parking. £2.5m; Savills
Norfolk: The Manor House, Garboldisham
An enchanting Victorian house built by George Gilbert Scott Jr. 4 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, conservatory, garden. £1m; Inigo
Somerset: Redlynch House, Bruton
A flat in this elegant mansion, built in 1708 by the architect Thomas Fort. The house is surrounded by formal gardens, designed in 1901 by Edwin Lutyens. 2 beds (1 en suite), shower, kitchen/breakfast room, 2 receps, library, study, cellar, communal gardens, parking. £1.1m; Inigo
Staffordshire: Barlaston Hall, Stoke-on-Trent
Eye-catching Grade I house built in 1756-58 by Sir Robert Taylor and once owned by the Wedgwood family. 10 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 5 receps, 7 baths, outbuildings, parking; around 8.65 acres. OIEO £3m; Jackson-Stops
London: Walmer Yard, Notting Hill
One of four award-winning interlocking houses situated next to Avondale Park, between Notting Hill and Holland Park. This is the first residential scheme in Britain by architect Peter Salter. 2 suites (1 with balcony), kitchen/dining room, 2 receps, courtyard, roof terraces, parking. £3m; The Modern House
