Properties of the week: enchanting thatched houses
Featuring homes in Devon, Oxfordshire and Hampshire
Hampshire: Bailiffs Cottage, Kimpton
An attractive late-18th century cottage with a pretty southeast-facing garden, which includes a variety of shrubs and fruit trees, including apple, pear and plum. 3 beds, family bath, kitchen, 3 receps, garden, office, outbuilding, parking. £625,000; Knight Frank.
Winchester: Compton End
A fine period house with 17th century origins, boasting formal gardens in the Arts & Crafts style. 4 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, 4 receps, garden, outbuildings, garage. £1.75m; Knight Frank.
Buckinghamshire: Thatch End
This elegant 17th century house (formerly a Post Office and village shop) retains many period features. 5 beds, 2 baths, kitchen/breakfast room, 2 receps, garden, parking. £800,000; Michael Graham.
Cambridgeshire: Brook End, Steeple Morden
Enticing period cottage in a tranquil setting, 15 miles from Cambridge.4 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, garden, outbuildings, parking. £950,000; Ensum Brown.
Bedfordshire: Northwood End Road, Haynes
A gorgeous 16th century cottage, with links to JohnBunyan, on half-an-acre of mature gardens.3 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, garden, garage. £945,000; Artistry.
West Sussex: Nyetimber Lane, Bognor Regis
An impressive Tudor cottage dating back to 1480. 3 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, 2 receps, 2-bed self-contained annexe, outbuildings, garden, parking. £875,000; Hamptons.
Hampshire: Ryebridge Lane, Upper Froyle
A glorious Grade II house believed to date back to 1490. The historic property could benefit from some updating and retains many original features, including exposed beams. 3 beds, family bath, kitchen, 3 receps, garden, garage. £875,000; Hamptons.
Devon: The Lodge, Tawstock
Pretty 19th century cottage with gothic-style arched windows. 1 bed, family bath, open-plan kitchen/living/dining room, garden, outbuilding, parking. £350,000; Stags
Oxfordshire: Sarsen Cottage, Letcombe Regis
A characterful cottage dating from the late-15th or early-16th century. 4 beds, family bath, kitchen, 3 receps, garden, parking. £890,000; Knight Frank
-
