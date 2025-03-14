Properties of the week: enchanting thatched houses

Hampshire: Bailiffs Cottage, Kimpton

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

An attractive late-18th century cottage with a pretty southeast-facing garden, which includes a variety of shrubs and fruit trees, including apple, pear and plum. 3 beds, family bath, kitchen, 3 receps, garden, office, outbuilding, parking. £625,000; Knight Frank.

Winchester: Compton End

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

A fine period house with 17th century origins, boasting formal gardens in the Arts & Crafts style. 4 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, 4 receps, garden, outbuildings, garage. £1.75m; Knight Frank.

Buckinghamshire: Thatch End

(Image credit: Michael Graham)

This elegant 17th century house (formerly a Post Office and village shop) retains many period features. 5 beds, 2 baths, kitchen/breakfast room, 2 receps, garden, parking. £800,000; Michael Graham.

Cambridgeshire: Brook End, Steeple Morden

(Image credit: Ensum Brown)

Enticing period cottage in a tranquil setting, 15 miles from Cambridge.4 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, garden, outbuildings, parking. £950,000; Ensum Brown.

Bedfordshire: Northwood End Road, Haynes

(Image credit: Artistry)

A gorgeous 16th century cottage, with links to JohnBunyan, on half-an-acre of mature gardens.3 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, garden, garage. £945,000; Artistry.

West Sussex: Nyetimber Lane, Bognor Regis

(Image credit: Hamptons)

An impressive Tudor cottage dating back to 1480. 3 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, 2 receps, 2-bed self-contained annexe, outbuildings, garden, parking. £875,000; Hamptons.

Hampshire: Ryebridge Lane, Upper Froyle

(Image credit: Hamptons)

A glorious Grade II house believed to date back to 1490. The historic property could benefit from some updating and retains many original features, including exposed beams. 3 beds, family bath, kitchen, 3 receps, garden, garage. £875,000; Hamptons.

Devon: The Lodge, Tawstock

(Image credit: Stags)

Pretty 19th century cottage with gothic-style arched windows. 1 bed, family bath, open-plan kitchen/living/dining room, garden, outbuilding, parking. £350,000; Stags

Oxfordshire: Sarsen Cottage, Letcombe Regis

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

A characterful cottage dating from the late-15th or early-16th century. 4 beds, family bath, kitchen, 3 receps, garden, parking. £890,000; Knight Frank