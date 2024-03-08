Properties of the week: flats in impressive buildings

Featuring a 1738 property built on a former battleground

By The Week UK
published

Devon: Fallapit House, East Allington

A sprawling countryside scene with a spacious manor property

Ground-floor flat in a Grade II building set in 22 acres of communal grounds. 3 beds (2 en suite), family bath, kitchen, 2 receps, garden. £575,000; Marchand Petit

Suffolk: Churchgate Street, Bury St Edmunds

The street-facing facade of a brick former Masonic Hall

A first-floor flat in a former Masonic Hall, opposite the cathedral and Norman Tower. 3 suites, open-plan kitchen/dining/living room. £649,950; Bedfords

North Ayrshire: 3 Carlung House, West Kilbride

Well-appointed brick and stone house on a hill

Imposing B-listed mansion house in a tranquil setting close to the beaches at West Kilbride and golf courses including Royal Troon. The flat is on the first floor. 2 beds, shower room, kitchen, recep, communal garden, parking. OIEO £295,000; Galbraith 

West Sussex: Hotham Park House, Bognor Regis

Stucco-fronted 18th-century house

The principal flat (front of house, arranged over two floors) in this magnificent 18th century house built by Sir Richard Hotham in 1792. 3 beds (2 en suite), kitchen, 3 receps, balcony, communal garden, parking. £950,000; Stride & Son

Worcestershire: Whitbourne Hall, Whitbourne

Exterior of 1800s building with ornate garden

First-floor flat in building designed by E.W. Elmslie in 1861 in the classical Greek style. The property includes elegant communal rooms and a landscaped garden. 2 beds, family bath, study, kitchen, recep, garden. £230,000; Andrew Grant

London: Powerhouse, Chelsea SW10

Former brick powerhouse that has been converted into an apartment complex

This London landmark, formerly Lots Road Power Station, has been converted into luxurious riverside apartments. Main suite, 1 further bed, family bath, kitchen, recep, club lounge, pool, spa. £1,703m; Savills

London: Orford Court, Ham TW10

Brick house in a gated development

Lift-serviced first-floor flat in a gated development overlooking Ham Common (designed for people over 55 years old). 3 beds, 2 baths, open-plan kitchen/dining/living room, communal garden. £1.25m; Curchods

Somerset: Battlefields House, Lansdown

Stone house reminiscent of a castle on a hill

Ground/lower-ground-floor flat in this commanding property built by John Wood the Elder in 1738, on the site of the Battle of Lansdown. 2 beds, family bath, kitchen, recep, study, garden, parking. £650,000; Winkworth

