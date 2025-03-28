Properties of the week: flats with splendid roof terraces

Yorkshire: St. Peter's Grove, York

(Image credit: Jackson-Stops)

A delightful first-floor flat in the city centre with a roof terrace and roof garden. 3 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, 2 receps, communal garden, garage. £850,000; Jackson-Stops

London: Cornwall Gardens, South Kensington SW7

(Image credit: Savills)

Handsome second-floor flat with a roof terrace. Main suite with dressing room, 1 further bed, shower, open-plan kitchen/recep/dining room, garden square. £1.65m; Savills

Yorkshire: The Bonding Warehouse, York

(Image credit: Savills)

An impressive penthouse in a Grade II building on the banks of the Ouse. Main suite, 1 further bed, family bath, open-plan kitchen/living/dining room. £685,000; Savills

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

London: 500 Chiswick High Road, W4

(Image credit: Savills)

An impressive split-level penthouse with dramatic views of the city. The property enjoys an open-aspect roof terrace that is ideal for entertaining. 2 suites, 1 further bed, shower, kitchen, recep, concierge, lift, communal garden, parking. £1.995m; Savills

London: Avantgarde Place, Shoreditch, E1

(Image credit: Savills)

A 20th-floor flat with far-reaching views across south and west London. The living room opens out onto a large roof terrace with approx. 1,000 square feet of outside space. Main suite, 1 further bed, family bath, open-plan kitchen/ dining room, communal gym, residents’ lounge, garden, parking, concierge. £1.5m; Savills

London: South Quay Plaza, E14

(Image credit: Berkeley)

A tenth-floor flat, within 2.6-acres of communal gardens in Canary Wharf. The shared roof terrace has great views of the River Thames. Main bed, study, bath, open-plan kitchen/ living/dining room, communal swimming pool, private dining room and bar. £719,500; Berkeley

East Lothian: Whittingehame House, East Linton

(Image credit: Rettie)

Elegant duplex flat in a historic house close to Edinburgh. 4 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen/breakfast room, 2 receps, communal garden, parking. OIEO £750,000; Rettie

Kent: The Marina, Deal

(Image credit: Bright & Bright)

A second-floor flat on the seafront with views across the Channel to France. Main bed, family bath, kitchen, recep, roof terrace. OIEO £200,000; Bright & Bright