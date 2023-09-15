Properties of the week: houses in Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty

Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Cornwall: Pieds Dans L'Eau, Fowey

(Image credit: John Bray Estates)

Perfectly situated, this is a striking, state-of-the-art waterfront house. Main suite, 5 further suites, kitchen/breakfast room, 4 receps, self-contained annexe, garden, parking. OIEO £4.5m; John Bray Estates (01208-862601)

Dorset: Throop Road, Bournemouth

(Image credit: Symonds & Sampson )

This charming Grade II thatched cottage overlooks the River Stour. Main suite, 2 further beds, family bath, kitchen/dining room, 2 receps, summer house, garden, garage. £999,500; Symonds & Sampson (01202-843190)

East Sussex: Fir Toll Road, Mayfield

(Image credit: Knight Frank )

A 16th century house set in 2.55 acres of grounds in the High Weald. Main suite, 5 further beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, 1-bed oast house, garden, parking. £2.35m; Knight Frank (01892-772942)

East Sussex: Swife Lane, Broad Oak

(Image credit: Hamptons)

A delightful property in a picturesque setting with views across the surrounding countryside. 3 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, 4 receps, outbuildings, garden, parking. £1.395m; Hamptons (01892-640316)

Devon: The White House, Thurlestone Sands, South Milton

(Image credit: Luscombe Maye)

Detached cottage encircled by National Trust land, and situated 300 metres from the beach. 4 beds, family bath, kitchen, 3 receps, self-contained 2-bed cottage, garden, parking. £1.5m; Luscombe Maye (01548-857474)

East Sussex: The Gatehouse, Hartfield

(Image credit: Hamptons)

This former gatehouse to Bolebrook Castle dates back to the 16th century and has delightful views over Ashdown Forest. Main suite, 3 further beds, 2 baths, playroom, kitchen, 3 receps, garden, parking. £2m; Hamptons (01892-640316)

Cumbria: Leeming Boathouse, Watermillock, Penrith

(Image credit: Savills)

A lakeland boathouse in the heart of the Lake District, on the north shore of Ullswater. 1-bed studio, shower, kitchen with boathouse below, balcony, garden, wet dock, stone jetty, parking. £700,000; Savills (01904-617800)

Cumbria: Windy Hall, Kirkhaugh

(Image credit: Finest Properties)

A stone-built country house in an elevated location, with long views over the North Pennines. 5 beds, dressing room, 2 baths, shower, kitchen/breakfast room, 2nd kitchen, 2 receps, garden, parking. £775,000; Finest Properties (01434-622234)

Oban: Lagganbuie House, Knipoch

(Image credit: Knight Frank)