Properties of the week: houses in Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty
Featuring a striking waterfront house in Cornwall and a boathouse in the Lake District
- Cornwall: Pieds Dans L'Eau, Fowey
- Dorset: Throop Road, Bournemouth
- East Sussex: Fir Toll Road, Mayfield
- East Sussex: Swife Lane, Broad Oak
- Devon: The White House, Thurlestone Sands, South Milton
- East Sussex: The Gatehouse, Hartfield
- Cumbria: Leeming Boathouse, Watermillock, Penrith
- Cumbria: Windy Hall, Kirkhaugh
- Oban: Lagganbuie House, Knipoch
Cornwall: Pieds Dans L'Eau, Fowey
Perfectly situated, this is a striking, state-of-the-art waterfront house. Main suite, 5 further suites, kitchen/breakfast room, 4 receps, self-contained annexe, garden, parking. OIEO £4.5m; John Bray Estates (01208-862601)
Dorset: Throop Road, Bournemouth
This charming Grade II thatched cottage overlooks the River Stour. Main suite, 2 further beds, family bath, kitchen/dining room, 2 receps, summer house, garden, garage. £999,500; Symonds & Sampson (01202-843190)
East Sussex: Fir Toll Road, Mayfield
A 16th century house set in 2.55 acres of grounds in the High Weald. Main suite, 5 further beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, 1-bed oast house, garden, parking. £2.35m; Knight Frank (01892-772942)
East Sussex: Swife Lane, Broad Oak
A delightful property in a picturesque setting with views across the surrounding countryside. 3 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, 4 receps, outbuildings, garden, parking. £1.395m; Hamptons (01892-640316)
Devon: The White House, Thurlestone Sands, South Milton
Detached cottage encircled by National Trust land, and situated 300 metres from the beach. 4 beds, family bath, kitchen, 3 receps, self-contained 2-bed cottage, garden, parking. £1.5m; Luscombe Maye (01548-857474)
East Sussex: The Gatehouse, Hartfield
This former gatehouse to Bolebrook Castle dates back to the 16th century and has delightful views over Ashdown Forest. Main suite, 3 further beds, 2 baths, playroom, kitchen, 3 receps, garden, parking. £2m; Hamptons (01892-640316)
Cumbria: Leeming Boathouse, Watermillock, Penrith
A lakeland boathouse in the heart of the Lake District, on the north shore of Ullswater. 1-bed studio, shower, kitchen with boathouse below, balcony, garden, wet dock, stone jetty, parking. £700,000; Savills (01904-617800)
Cumbria: Windy Hall, Kirkhaugh
A stone-built country house in an elevated location, with long views over the North Pennines. 5 beds, dressing room, 2 baths, shower, kitchen/breakfast room, 2nd kitchen, 2 receps, garden, parking. £775,000; Finest Properties (01434-622234)
Oban: Lagganbuie House, Knipoch
Built in 1937 in a glorious setting overlooking Loch Feochan. Main suite, 5 further beds (2 en suite), family bath, shower, kitchen, 4 receps, garden, parking. OIEO £595,000; Knight Frank (0131-222 9608)
-