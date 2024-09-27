Properties of the week: houses on the Scottish and Welsh borders
Featuring homes in Shropshire, Herefordshire and Powys
Herefordshire: Rudhall Manor, Phocle Green
An impressive Grade I house with 14th century origins set in ten acres, and with three lakes. Main suite, 11 further beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 6 receps, artist’s studio, pool, outbuildings, garden, garage. £2.2m; Country & Classic
Shropshire: The Oak House, Strefford
This traditional oak timber-frame house overlooks the Shropshire hills and sits in mature gardens, including two ancient pear trees. Main suite, 3 further beds, family bath, kitchen, 2 receps, summer house, garden, garage. £800,000; Savills
Powys: Cringoed Isaf, Llanerfyl
Stone Welsh cottage in a rural setting with more than 12 acres, and a further 3.35 acres are available. 4 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen/dining room, recep, 2-bed self-contained converted barn, garden, parking. £835,000; Knight Frank
Powys: CastellY Gwynt, Llandyssil
An elegant country house, nestled in a valley with glimpses of Snowdonia and Cadair Idris on a clear day. The property includes a formal garden, wildlife pool, pool house and paddock. Main suite, 3 further beds, family bath, kitchen/breakfast room, 2 receps, garden, outbuildings, garage. £1.2m; Savills
Monmouthshire: Lower House, Mitchel Troy
This 17th century house sits in 4.5 acres, with views over the Brecon Beacons and Black Mountains. 5 beds, 2 baths, open-plan kitchen/dining room, 2 receps, stables, paddock, garden, parking. £1.3m; Roscoe Rogers and Knight
Blaenau Gwent: Roundhouse Farm, Nantyglo, Ebbw Vale
Vale. A charming farmhouse with 3 holiday cottages on 16 acres close to the Brecon Beacons. 3 beds, family bath, kitchen, 2 receps; 1-bed and two 2-bed self-contained cottages, garden, parking. OIEO £890,000; Knight Frank
Dumfries and Galloway: Berryburn, Kirkpatrick Fleming
A handsome house built in 1878, set in mature grounds and with plenty of period features. With views towards the Solway and Lake District mountains. 4 suites, 2 further beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, games room, garden, barn, parking. OIEO £590,000; Fine & Country
Powys: Gungrog Fawr, Rhallt
Timber-framed farmhouse set in more than ten acres with long views over the surrounding countryside. 4 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen/breakfast room, 2 receps, outbuildings, garden, parking. £795,000; Savills
Herefordshire: Pembridge House, Welsh Newton
Grade II 18th century former parsonage with 19 acres of land. 6 beds, 3 baths, shower, kitchen, 4 receps, library, self-contained 2-bed holiday cottage, stables, outbuildings, garden, parking. £1.85m; Fine & Country
