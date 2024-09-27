Properties of the week: houses on the Scottish and Welsh borders

Herefordshire: Rudhall Manor, Phocle Green

(Image credit: Country & Classic)

An impressive Grade I house with 14th century origins set in ten acres, and with three lakes. Main suite, 11 further beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 6 receps, artist’s studio, pool, outbuildings, garden, garage. £2.2m; Country & Classic

Shropshire: The Oak House, Strefford

(Image credit: Savills)

This traditional oak timber-frame house overlooks the Shropshire hills and sits in mature gardens, including two ancient pear trees. Main suite, 3 further beds, family bath, kitchen, 2 receps, summer house, garden, garage. £800,000; Savills

Powys: Cringoed Isaf, Llanerfyl

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

Stone Welsh cottage in a rural setting with more than 12 acres, and a further 3.35 acres are available. 4 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen/dining room, recep, 2-bed self-contained converted barn, garden, parking. £835,000; Knight Frank

Powys: CastellY Gwynt, Llandyssil

(Image credit: Savills)

An elegant country house, nestled in a valley with glimpses of Snowdonia and Cadair Idris on a clear day. The property includes a formal garden, wildlife pool, pool house and paddock. Main suite, 3 further beds, family bath, kitchen/breakfast room, 2 receps, garden, outbuildings, garage. £1.2m; Savills

Monmouthshire: Lower House, Mitchel Troy

(Image credit: Roscoe Rogers and Knight)

This 17th century house sits in 4.5 acres, with views over the Brecon Beacons and Black Mountains. 5 beds, 2 baths, open-plan kitchen/dining room, 2 receps, stables, paddock, garden, parking. £1.3m; Roscoe Rogers and Knight

Blaenau Gwent: Roundhouse Farm, Nantyglo, Ebbw Vale

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

Vale. A charming farmhouse with 3 holiday cottages on 16 acres close to the Brecon Beacons. 3 beds, family bath, kitchen, 2 receps; 1-bed and two 2-bed self-contained cottages, garden, parking. OIEO £890,000; Knight Frank

Dumfries and Galloway: Berryburn, Kirkpatrick Fleming

(Image credit: Fine & Country)

A handsome house built in 1878, set in mature grounds and with plenty of period features. With views towards the Solway and Lake District mountains. 4 suites, 2 further beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, games room, garden, barn, parking. OIEO £590,000; Fine & Country

Powys: Gungrog Fawr, Rhallt

(Image credit: Savills)

Timber-framed farmhouse set in more than ten acres with long views over the surrounding countryside. 4 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen/breakfast room, 2 receps, outbuildings, garden, parking. £795,000; Savills

Herefordshire: Pembridge House, Welsh Newton

(Image credit: Fine & Country)

Grade II 18th century former parsonage with 19 acres of land. 6 beds, 3 baths, shower, kitchen, 4 receps, library, self-contained 2-bed holiday cottage, stables, outbuildings, garden, parking. £1.85m; Fine & Country