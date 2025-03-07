Property turns a corner

The outlook for the housing market is starting to look up as rates fall and confidence returns, according to Strutt & Parker.

It’s only March, but the housing market is already showing strong positive momentum for the year ahead. Mortgage costs had been edging upwards at the end of 2024, but the Bank of England’s base rate cut last month reversed that trend – and analysts expect more reductions in the next few months. As a result, Strutt & Parker sees a significant shift in activity as buyers’ confidence improves and sellers capitalise on these trends.

Lower interest rates translate to lower mortgage rates, which are bringing people back into the market. Many potential buyers, who had been waiting for a decrease in borrowing costs, are now actively looking for a new home.

