Protecting your country home

Rolling Hills, green forests, and beautiful lakes—there’s nothing like the British countryside. Many rural residents wouldn’t swap it for anything, and for many city workers, escaping to the country for retirement is the long-term dream.

Alongside the beauty of the environment and clean air, one of the benefits of the countryside is relative safety, with tight communities offering residents a feeling of security.

However, sadly, we don’t live in a perfect world. Protecting your home and the tranquil environment you’ve created in the beauty of the British countryside shouldn’t be an afterthought.

Homeowners can take some simple steps to protect their property from intruders and avoid losing treasured possessions to crime. Even though the risk of theft is generally quite low in the countryside, it’s always sensible to be prepared in case the worst should happen. It’s better to take a few simple steps today than be caught off guard and suffer a much bigger emotional and financial loss at some point in the future.

Multi-layered

In a recent survey*, NFU Mutual found that just under half of High-Net-Worth Individuals are concerned about theft in the home. The group has teamed up with Sarah Humphreys of Premier Alarms to put together some simple steps homeowners can follow to protect themselves.

For example, Humphreys recommends using a multi-layer approach to security. Rather than relying on one alarm or one security light, it’s better to use a combination of lights, security alarms, safes and cameras to provide a series of hurdles for any criminal activity. An intruder might get past a camera, but they are unlikely to get past a camera, motion, activated security light and then break into a safe. Multi-layers of security are likely to put off even the most hardened intruders.

As part of this multi-layered approach to security, it makes sense to define and protect any perimeter boundaries. Intruders tend to try and take advantage of properties that look unkempt or unsecured. This could be anything as simple as a rundown or broken fence. Maintaining any fences around your property or even having a well-maintained hedge as a barrier could be enough to deter intruders and convince them your property is not worth the effort.

Using gravel is a simple step to help define the boundaries around a property. Gravel is helpful because it is both cost-effective and impossible to tread on quietly. This means you’ll be alert to any intruder and aware of their movements if they make their way onto your property.

When combined with motion-activated lights, gravel can be a very powerful tool to deter intruders. A motion-activated light can be the first line of defence in your battle against them, and it can also be a good way to light your way home when you are coming home late at night. Lights may startle intruders and cause them to make sudden movements, which will be amplified when they’re moving on gravel. This approach adds yet another layer of security with the aim of protecting your property. Combined with CCTV, security gates, and alarms, this provides several layers of security to deter and catch intruders before they make their way into your tranquil home.

Home and away

Finally, be sure to remain vigilant even when you’re not at home. Don’t advertise when you’re away, and be mindful of what information you share online. Avoid sharing holiday photos while you are away on social media, and install timers on internal lights to give the impression you’re at home.

These simple steps can provide peace of mind and enable you to enjoy your home in the country by reducing the worry of potentially falling victim to crime.

NFU Mutual Bespoke Home Insurance is specifically designed to protect high-value properties with over £150,000 worth of contents, fine art and collections. So, whether it’s a beautiful home, stunning gardens, original art or designer jewellery, you can be assured that your most cherished possessions are protected.

For more information about NFU Mutual Bespoke Home Insurance, visit nfumutual.co.uk/bespokehome or call 0808 303 7471.

* Of 1000 people surveyed by NFU Mutual, January 2024.

The National Farmers’ Union Mutual Insurance Society Limited (No. 111982 ). Registered in England. Registered office: Tiddington Road, Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire, CV37 7BJ. Authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority. A member of the Association of British Insurers.