The daily gossip: Gwyneth Paltrow plans to 'literally disappear from public life,' Adele quit drinking after being a 'borderline alcoholic,' and more

1. Gwyneth Paltrow plans to 'literally disappear from public life'

One of these days, Gwyneth Paltrow will ski off into the sunset. In an interview with Bustle, the Oscar-winning actress vowed she would no longer be a public figure after she eventually sells her wellness company, Goop. When the outlet asked Paltrow who would buy Goop and "make you hundreds of millions of dollars," she said she had "no idea," as she isn't "ready to sell" yet. "I need a few more years," she added. But when Bustle suggested Paltrow could make a "dramatic exit" on her 55th birthday, which is four years from now, she said she'd "be happy" with that. "I will literally disappear from public life," Paltrow said. "No one will ever see me again." Paltrow already stepped away from acting and hasn't starred in a movie since 2019. She told Sirius XM she "frankly doesn't love acting that much," adding that part of the "shine" of it "wore off" due to "being in such intense public scrutiny." Bustle

2. Adele quit drinking after being a 'borderline alcoholic'

She no longer drinks wine. During a recent Las Vegas show, Adele revealed she has quit drinking, according to a video shared on social media. The "I Drink Wine" singer mentioned this while interacting with audience members who were enjoying a pint of whiskey sour. "Cheers for that," Adele said. "You know, I stopped drinking quite a long time ago." As she went into it, though, it turned out it wasn't actually that long ago. "It feels like forever," but it was only "maybe, like, three-and-a-half months ago," she said. So how is she liking the sober life? "It's boring," Adele complained before admitting she was a "borderline alcoholic for quite a lot of my 20s." To make things more challenging, she has also cut out caffeine, which she previously described as harder than quitting smoking. "I miss [drinking] so much," she said. "I cut out caffeine. So enjoy your whiskey sour. I'm very, very jealous." X

3. Britney Spears accuses Justin Timberlake of cheating on her

The bombshells keep coming from Britney Spears. In her memoir "The Woman in Me," the pop star accuses her ex-boyfriend, Justin Timberlake, of cheating on her with another celebrity, TMZ reports. She reportedly doesn't name the woman in question, who now has a family. Spears and Timberlake dated from 1999 to 2002. The year they broke up, Timberlake famously released the song "Cry Me a River," which seemed to imply she cheated on him. In 2002, Spears told InStyle she and Timberlake were still good friends after the split. "We're climbing two different mountains," she said at the time. "His priorities are different from mine right now." This comes after an excerpt from Spears' book revealed she had an abortion while she was dating Timberlake, as he "was so sure that he didn't want to be a father." Timberlake hasn't addressed Spears' revelations. TMZ

4. John Stamos reveals he was sexually abused by a babysitter

John Stamos is opening up about his childhood trauma. In his upcoming memoir "If You Would Have Told Me," the "Full House" star reveals he was sexually abused by his babysitter when he was a kid, according to People. Stamos told the outlet it took writing the book to fully realize his former babysitter's actions were abusive, explaining, "It has always been there, but I packed it away as people do, right?" He said the memory "really came out" for the first time when he was writing a speech for an award he received for advocating for abused children, although he didn't mention it then. Stamos ultimately included the story in his book, which releases on Oct. 24. "It was a page or something, but I felt I had to talk about it," he said. "It was weird. It was something that, I think, I was probably like 10 or 11 [when it happened]. I shouldn't have had to deal with those feelings." People

5. Colbert out of commission on 'Late Show' until next week after getting COVID