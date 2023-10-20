The daily gossip: Jon Stewart's show abruptly ending after reported disagreements with Apple, Lupita Nyong'o speaks of 'deception' after breakup, and more

1. Jon Stewart's show is abruptly ending after reported disagreements with Apple

Apple allegedly had a problem with "The Problem With Jon Stewart." Stewart's Apple TV+ talk show is abruptly ending, meaning a planned third season will not air after all. This was reportedly due to disagreements between Stewart and the company. The comedian told staffers that Apple executives were concerned about potential topics like China and artificial intelligence, The New York Times reported. Similarly, The Hollywood Reporter revealed there was "tension" between Stewart and Apple, with the company allegedly telling him they needed to be "aligned" regarding certain topics. According to the Reporter, Apple threatened to cancel the show, leading Stewart, who wanted full creative control, to walk away. Stewart began hosting "The Problem" in 2021 after his 2015 exit from "The Daily Show," and a third season was reportedly set to start filming within weeks. It's unclear what Stewart will do next, but "The Daily Show" still hasn't named a new permanent host should the comedian be inclined to pull a Bob Iger . The New York Times , The Hollywood Reporter

2. Lupita Nyong'o speaks of love 'extinguished by deception' after breakup

Lupita Nyong'o is in a "season of heartbreak." The "Black Panther" star seemingly confirmed on Instagram she has split from her boyfriend, Selema Masekela, and her post appeared to cryptically accuse him of betraying her in some way. "At this moment, it is necessary for me to share a personal truth and publicly dissociate myself from someone I can no longer trust," she wrote, going on to reference "love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception." The Oscar-winning actress didn't mention Masekela by name, but she concluded the post by writing, "#Breakup." Nyong’o and Masekela went public with their relationship in December 2022. In a birthday tribute in August, she called him "this sunshine human" and "my favorite playmate." Nyong'o was recently s potted hanging out with a group that included Joshua Jackson, who is going through a divorce from Jodie Turner-Smith, at a Janelle Monáe concert. Instagram

Adele wants her show that happens in Vegas to stay in Vegas for a bit longer. The "Easy on Me" singer has extended her Las Vegas residency until June 2024. These shows during the first half of next year will be the residency's last. Adele previously extended the residency through November 2023. "This residency, these shows have changed my life," she shared on X, formerly Twitter. "I desperately needed to fall back in love with performing live again, and I have. I needed to reconnect with my songs and remember what they mean to me, and I have!" She also said the shows made her "realize how much I really enjoy being on stage." "Weekends With Adele" began at Caesar's Palace in 2022, but not before Adele postponed the initial shows at the last minute because she felt it wasn't yet ready. She later told Elle she was "embarrassed" but also "very proud of myself for standing by my artistic needs." X

4. Britney Spears slams 'dumb' coverage of her book

Britney Spears isn't loving the way her bombshell memoir has been covered. As the revelations from her upcoming book "The Woman in Me" dominate entertainment news, Spears released a statement Friday saying she doesn't "like the headlines I am reading," which is "exactly why I quit the business 4 years ago." She didn't point to any specific coverage that she doesn't like. But she clarified her purpose in writing the book wasn't "to offend anyone by any means" and that she has "moved on" from the events discussed, most of which took place 20 years ago. "My motive for this book was not to harp on my past experiences which is what the press is doing and it's dumb and silly," Spears wrote. Revelations from the memoir that have been picked up this week include that Spears got an abortion while dating Justin Timberlake and that Timberlake allegedly cheated on her with another celebrity, although she reportedly also admits to cheating on him. X

5. Mandy Moore criticizes SAG-AFTRA over Halloween costume guidelines