The daily gossip: Sophie Turner sues Joe Jonas for 'immediate return' of their kids, 'Euphoria' star Angus Cloud's cause of death revealed, and more

1. Sophie Turner sues Joe Jonas for 'immediate return' of their kids

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' divorce has taken an ugly turn. The "Game of Thrones" star has sued her estranged husband, demanding the "immediate return" of their children, Page Six and TMZ report. Turner wants their two daughters to be returned to England, stating that she and Jonas made the country their permanent home and planned to raise the kids there. Turner agreed the children would temporarily travel with Jonas while he toured in the U.S. because she was filming a series, according to the lawsuit. But Turner alleges that after their marriage broke down following an argument on Jonas’ birthday, he "refuses to send the children home" to England with her and is withholding their passports. She also claims she found out about Jonas' divorce filing "through the media." A representative for Jonas told TMZ a Florida court "entered an order that restricts both parents from relocating the children," and he wants Turner to "reconsider her harsh legal position." Page Six , TMZ

2. 'Euphoria' star Angus Cloud's death ruled an accidental overdose

Angus Cloud died in July "from a lethal combination of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and in what is ruled as an accidental overdose," the Alameda County Coroner's office has confirmed to CNN. The "Euphoria" breakout star was pronounced dead at his family’s home on July 31 after his mother called 911 to report a "possible overdose" and said he didn't have a pulse, TMZ reported. He was 25. "Angus suffered from acute intoxication from the combination of drugs, which also included benzodiazepine," the coroner's office said Thursday. The actor's family previously said he "intensely struggled" with the loss of his father before his death. But Cloud's mother said she didn't believe he died by suicide. "He put his head on the desk where he was working on art projects, fell asleep and didn’t wake up," she said in August. "We may find out that he overdosed accidentally and tragically, but it's abundantly clear that he did not intend to check out of this world." CNN

3. 'Veep' star Matt Walsh walks out of 'Dancing with the Stars' amid strike

Matt Walsh is dancing his way to the exit. The "Veep" actor, not to be confused with the conservative commentator, is one of the contestants on "Dancing with the Stars" this season, but the competition show has been facing criticism for moving forward amid the writers strike. Now, days before the premiere, Walsh told Deadline he is "taking a pause from 'Dancing with the Stars' until an agreement is made with the WGA," revealing he "walked out of my rehearsal." The actor explained he joined the show "under the impression that it was not a WGA show and fell under a different agreement," but the union recently informed him this is actually "considered struck work." According to Deadline, ABC is "putting plans in place" to delay the season premiere, which is currently set for Sept. 26. WGA negotiating committee member Adam Conover thanked Walsh for "doing the right thing and standing with our union!" Deadline

4. Travis Kelce addresses Taylor Swift dating rumors

Is Taylor Swift dating the boy on the football team ? Travis Kelce has finally addressed rumors that he and Taylor Swift are seeing each other. On "The Pat McAfee Show," the Kansas City Chiefs tight end said it's "hilarious" how much traction the rumors have received. But he also confirmed he invited Swift to a game, revealing, "I threw the ball in her court. I told her, "I've seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead [Stadium]. You might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead [Stadium] and see which one's a little more lit.' So we'll see what happens in the near future." A source told The Messenger that Swift and Kelce "have hung out twice," and while it's "nothing serious," she "thinks he is very charming." Kelce previously said he was "butthurt" he wasn't able to give Swift his number after coming to see her in concert. Still, it sounds like he didn't totally fumble it. The Pat McAfee Show

5. Justin Timberlake was 'butthurt' when other NSYNC members shot a 'Star Wars' cameo