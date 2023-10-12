The daily gossip: Talks between Hollywood actors and studios break down, Beyoncé attends Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' film premiere, and more

Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

1. Talks between Hollywood actors and studios break down

SAG talks have hit a snag. As the Hollywood actors strike stretches on, negotiations between the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents the major studios, and SAG-AFTRA, which represents thousands of film and TV performers, have been suspended. "After meaningful conversations, it is clear that the gap between the AMPTP and SAG-AFTRA is too great, and conversations are no longer moving us in a productive direction," the AMPTP said, noting the actors union presented its most recent proposal on Oct. 11. SAG-AFTRA expressed "profound disappointment" that the studios "have walked away from the bargaining table after refusing to counter our latest offer." The guild also alleged the studios presented an offer last week "that was, shockingly, worth less than they proposed before the strike began." Some analysts had predicted a quick end to Hollywood's other strike after the writers reached a deal with the studios. But it appears the road to a resolution may be longer, and bumpier, than expected. AMPTP , SAG-AFTRA

2. Beyoncé attends Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' film premiere

Her plus one needs no introduction. Taylor Swift held the premiere for her "Eras Tour" concert film in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, and there was a very special guest: Beyoncé, who's debuting her own concert film in December. "I'm so glad I'll never know what my life would've been like without @beyonce's influence," Swift shared, adding that the singer has "been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale." They took photos together sitting in the theater and tossing popcorn, surely as a tribute to the AMC popcorn guy . Other stars spotted at the premiere include Julia Garner and Adam Sandler. Meanwhile, Swift revealed the film's first public showings will actually take place on Thursday evening, not Friday as originally planned, which irritated some fans who bought nonrefundable Friday tickets thinking they'd be seeing it as early as possible. Beware of spoilers, such as that the movie ends with Swift singing a song. Instagram , X

Who knew "Community" was a documentary about what it's like to work with Chevy Chase? "Community" star Joel McHale has responded after Chase declared on the "WTF" podcast that the NBC sitcom wasn't "funny enough for" him and said he felt "constrained" starring in it. "I was like, 'Hey, no one was keeping you there,'" McHale told People. "I mean, we weren't sentenced to that show. It was like, 'All right, you could have left if you really wanted that.'" Chase, who exited the series after season 4 and was accused of making racist remarks on set, also said he "didn't want to be surrounded by that table every day with those people." Well, McHale shot back that "the feeling's mutual, bud," though he chalked this up to "Chevy being Chevy" and said his former co-star "stopped hurting my feelings in 2009." It's times like these when we need a rousing Jeff Winger speech to bring us all together. People

4. The 'Halloween' franchise is returning on television

Evil dies tonight ... at 8/7 central! The "Halloween" franchise is officially set to return despite having just released a movie titled "Halloween Ends." Miramax has acquired the television rights to "Halloween" and is already plotting a TV series, Deadline revealed Thursday. "We couldn't be more excited to bring 'Halloween' to television," Miramax Head of Global TV Marc Helwig confirmed, adding that the company will be "introducing this iconic franchise to a new form of storytelling and a new generation of fans." Miramax made the deal with Trancas International Films, which produced Blumhouse's recent "Halloween" trilogy. That trilogy ended conclusively last year with — spoiler alert — the death of Michael Myers. Despite this, Deadline reports the hope is that the TV show could "launch a cinematic universe." Presumably, this will require another reboot, meaning "Halloween" would be starting up its sixth timeline. At this point, unpacking the Israel-Palestine conflict is much simpler than wrapping one's head around the "Halloween" multiverse. Deadline

5. Kesha 'just got dumped for the first time'