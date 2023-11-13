The daily gossip: 'The Marvels' bombs with worst MCU opening ever, Chris Pratt's Garfield voice revealed, and more

1. 'The Marvels' bombs at the box office with worst MCU opening ever

Captain, we have a problem. "The Marvels" bombed at the domestic box office this weekend, grossing just $47 million. That's a disastrous result for a film that reportedly cost over $200 million and a massive drop from the $153 million debut of the original "Captain Marvel." It represented the worst opening weekend of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it was even lower than the $55 million debut of DC's superhero flop "The Flash." Analysts have blamed a number of factors, including the possibility that endless Disney+ shows oversaturated the market with too much Marvel content. The Marvel brand may also have been tainted after several of the studio's recent movies were not well received. The performance will likely lead to much soul-searching at Marvel, which is reportedly already weighing bringing back original Avengers like Robert Downey Jr. and Scarlett Johansson. But the MCU won't return to theaters until July with "Deadpool 3," the film that may determine whether "it's so over" or "we're so back." Box Office Mojo

2. Garfield sounds exactly like Chris Pratt in 'The Garfield Movie' trailer

This may be the first Monday in recorded history that Garfield has actually enjoyed. Sony has dropped the first trailer for "The Garfield Movie," the new animated film featuring Chris Pratt as the voice of the lasagna-loving feline. It begins on a surprisingly tender note with a flashback to Garfield wandering up to a restaurant and meeting a lonely Jon Arbuckle, who is eating an entire pizza by himself. But the tone gets more comedic with a montage of Garfield chowing down on various foods. "And that's how I adopted Jon," Garfield declares, and the voice sounds pretty much exactly like Pratt's normal speaking voice. Samuel L. Jackson is also extremely recognizable as Garfield's long-lost father, Vic. This is the latest voice acting gig for Pratt after he played Mario in "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," not to mention Emmet in "The Lego Movie" and Barley in Pixar's "Onward." Nothing is certain in life except death, taxes and Pratt voicing your favorite animated characters. Sony

3. Warner Bros. decides 'Coyote vs. Acme' can be released after all

Beep beep! Days after Warner Bros. controversially shelved the Wile E. Coyote movie "Coyote vs. Acme," the studio has reversed course. Warner Bros. still won't release the movie, but the filmmakers will now be allowed to shop it to other potential distributors, Puck reports. Just last week, it was revealed that the studio was giving the "Batgirl" treatment to the John Cena comedy by scrapping plans to distribute it, even though it was already completed. The backlash among filmmakers and fans was swift, and according to Puck, Warner Bros. executives decided over the weekend to allow the movie to be sold elsewhere after the outcry. Warner Bros. is now setting up screenings for various streamers to see if they would be interested in buying "Coyote vs. Acme," according to Deadline. Director Dave Green previously claimed the film received "fantastic scores" in test screenings. He added that he is "beyond proud of the final product." Puck , Deadline

4. Billie Eilish says she's 'physically attracted' to women

Billie Eilish is being honored in Variety's Power of Women issue, but she told the outlet she has "never felt like a woman." In a Variety interview, the "Bad Guy" singer opened up about her relationship with other women and her perception of herself as one. "I've never really felt like I could relate to girls very well," Eilish said. "I love them so much. I love them as people. I'm attracted to them as people. I'm attracted to them for real." Eilish doubled down on that point by reiterating she is "physically attracted to" women but also "so intimidated by them and their beauty and their presence." She added that although she uses she/her pronouns, she has "never really felt like a girl." Eilish, who once described herself as "straight as a ruler," has previously faced allegations of "queerbaiting," but she dismissed speculation about her sexuality in 2021. "Like, oh yeah, that's everyone else's business, right?" she told Elle . "No. Where's that energy with men?" Variety

5. Jacob Elordi declined to audition for Superman