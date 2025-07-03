Intimate Apparel: a 'gorgeous, vibrant' production

Samira Wiley is 'astonishing' in this revival of Lynn Nottage's 'exquisite' seamstress tale

Samira Wiley as Esther in Intimate Apparel
'Full of longing': Samira Wiley as Esther
(Image credit: Helen Murray)
By
published

Seven years after Lynette Linton made her name at the Donmar Warehouse with a "blistering" production of "Sweat", she has "returned to the scene of her triumph" with another "devastatingly fine" show, said Fiona Mountford in The Telegraph.

The Bafta-nominated British director has turned her hand to a revival of Lynn Nottage's "exquisite" play about a Black corset-maker in 1905 New York, who spends her days crafting intricate undergarments for wealthy women while quietly yearning for a romance of her own.

