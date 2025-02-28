A long weekend in Lille for art lovers

With its eclectic architecture, adventurous art galleries and Belle Epoque boutiques, this is a city with a thriving creative scene

Lille Panoramic view
Lille: a city made for strolling
(Image credit: ©Lille automne 2021 - Laurent Javoy)
By
published

Lille is France's 10th largest city and encompasses 95 municipalities, including Roubaix, famous for its velodrome and the finishing line of the "Hell of The North" – Paris to Roubaix – cycle race, which is conducted mainly over cobblestones. It's also a place where the pace of life is significantly slower than Paris; where galleries and architecture can be enjoyed at a calmer tempo with more studied consideration, even on a strict 48-hour schedule. Here are the top arty places to visit on a whistle-stop tour of the city, starting from right outside Lille Metropole station as you exit the Eurostar.

The Tripostal – where art, music and performance collide

Alexandra Zagalsky
