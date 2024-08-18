Three mountains steeped in mythology and legend
Explore peaks across the world, each with their own rich history
A historic Highland peak
A conical mountain of striking elegance that stands in the very heart of northern Scotland, Schiehallion is richer in "history and mystery" than any other Highland peak, said Oliver Smith in the FT. In folklore, it features as a fairy realm, the site of a magical well, the haunt of a witch with "frosted hair", and so on – tales perhaps rooted in some more ancient animistic belief. And thanks to its simple form and its isolation, it was chosen in 1773 by Charles Mason (he of the Mason-Dixon Line in the American colonies) for use in the first successful attempt to work out the mass of the Earth. Overseen by the astronomer royal, Nevil Maskelyne, the experiment involved calculating the mountain's mass (a job for which Charles Hutton pioneered the use of contour lines) and observing the relative strength of its gravitational pull (using a pendulum) – after which the rest was a matter of deduction. More recently, Schiehallion has given its name to a brand of lager, a folk band, and an investment fund, while a lovely hotel – the Fortingall – has appeared beside it, making a great base for the relatively easy hike to its 1,083m summit.
Gods and monsters in northern Greece
An isolated massif with numerous peaks in northern Greece, Mount Olympus was held by the ancients to be the seat of the gods. Today, "history and mythology lurk everywhere" around its flanks, and at 16 miles across, it offers plenty of divinely beautiful hiking, said Mike Unwin in The Times. I spent two days exploring it with a guide during a self-drive trip around the region with the tour operator Sunvil. The week began in the lively city of Thessaloniki, and included a visit to Aigai, the capital of ancient Macedon, where I saw "dazzling" frescoes, a hoard of golden artefacts and the remains of the palace where Alexander the Great was crowned. On Olympus, only "serious" climbers can reach the summit – Mytikas, Greece's highest peak, at 2,918 metres; I hiked instead to the nearby peak of Skolio, which is a fraction lower. The long walk down through wild country, home to wolves and golden eagles, was wonderful. I also visited nearby sites rich in legend such as the "stunning" Orlias waterfall, where the river supposedly vanished underground after refusing to purify the Maenads who murdered Orpheus. The trip costs from £2,092pp for seven nights, including flights and private guides (sunvil.co.uk).
A sacred summit in Washington state
Rising above Seattle "like a deity holding the city in judgement", Mount Rainier is one of the tallest peaks in the contiguous US, said Jacqui Agate in Wanderlust, and the most topographically prominent too. Long sacred to the region's indigenous peoples (some of whom know it as Tahoma), it has for more than a century been surrounded by its own national park. Its summit is best left to serious climbers, but its lower slopes make fine hiking. Rich in Douglas firs, western hemlocks and western red cedar, the old-growth forest here is marvellously lush. Some of the cedars are 1,000 years old, and their "broad canopies" explode like "emerald fireworks". In early spring, I had to wear snow shoes for the hike up to Myrtle Falls, which tumbles 18 metres and has Rainier's summit as a backdrop. I combined my visit with trips to two of the other glorious wild places in Washington state – the Olympic National Park (with its "flower-embroidered" meadows and "skyscraping" peaks), and the San Juan Islands, where the orca-watching is among the best in the world.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Graham Thorpe obituary: 'chameleon' batsman with 100 England caps
In depth Cricketer's 'bottle in abundance' endeared him to fans
By The Week UK Published
-
Thailand: heading for a 'political inferno'?
Talking Point Hopes of change fading as establishment moves to dismantle reformist Move Forward party
By The Week UK Published
-
Iran and Israel: is all-out war inevitable?
Talking Point Tehran has vowed revenge for assassinations of Hamas and Hezbollah leaders, but Gaza ceasefire could offer way out
By The Week UK Published
-
Turner: Art, Industry & Nostalgia – an 'ambitious and moving' show
The Week Recommends Turner's 'masterpiece' takes on new meaning in Newcastle
By The Week UK Published
-
Journalist Hunter Davies chooses his favourite books
The Week Recommends From An Inland Voyage to Just William, the British journalist and author picks his best reads
By The Week UK Published
-
It Ends With Us: a 'tough little movie' adaptation of Colleen Hoover's novel
Talking Point Glossy blockbuster starring Blake Lively has divided critics with its portrayal of domestic abuse
By The Week UK Published
-
Rawdogging flights: as bad an idea as it sounds?
Talking Point Viral trend of travelling without entertainment, food or movement could offer mental respite and challenge, but risks boredom, dehydration and deep-vein thrombosis
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
6 cozy homes built in adobe style
Feature Featuring 11 fireplaces in New Mexico and handmade adobe bricks in California
By The Week Staff Published
-
Todd May's 6 favorite books that offer philosophical insight
Feature The philosopher recommends works by Virginia Woolf, William Shakespeare, and more
By The Week US Published
-
How to build the ultimate luggage set
The Week Recommends Get packing with these travel essentials
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
Tourists welcome: the destinations open to holidaymakers
The Explainer These getaway spots are ideal for conscious travellers who don't want to contribute to the problems of overtourism
By Abby Wilson Published