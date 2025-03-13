Get Millie Black: a gritty Jamaica-set police procedural

Scripted by Booker Prize-winner Marlon James, the series touches upon the homophobia still prevalent in Jamaica

Tamara Lawrance stars in Get Millie Black
Tamara Lawrance delivers a 'superb' performance in Get Millie Black
(Image credit: FlixPix / Alamy Stock Photo)
By
published

If you tune into this Caribbean-set detective mystery thinking it will be a glossy travelogue, along the lines of "Death in Paradise", "Get Millie Black" may come as a shock, said Carol Midgley in The Times.

Scripted by Booker Prize-winner Marlon James, this five-part Channel 4 drama contains some sunshine – "but the mood is never feelgood". We follow Kingston detective and former Met officer Millie-Jean Black (Tamara Lawrance), on a case that takes her deep "into the appalling world of trafficked workers and the even more appalling one of children being sold on the dark web". The drama packs more into the first 300 seconds "than some series manage in an hour-long episode".

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸