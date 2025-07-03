Grenfell: Uncovered – a searing account of an avoidable tragedy

Netflix's feature-length documentary brings together an array of witnesses whose grief 'bleeds off the screen'

Grenfell Tower
The sheer variety of ways in which the residents were failed beggars belief
Eight years have passed since Grenfell Tower went up in flames, killing 72 people, said Vicky Jessop in The London Standard. The public inquiry laid out the litany of failings that led to this appalling disaster; now, Netflix has summed them all up in this searing documentary.

The sheer variety of ways in which the residents were failed beggars belief, from the construction company Rydon's decision to save £5,000 by using cladding that its manufacturer, Arconic, knew to be flammable, to the failure to enforce safety standards because of David Cameron's war on regulation, and the London Fire Brigade's lack of preparation. To tell the story, Olaide Sadiq brings together an array of witnesses, including activists, survivors and firefighters, whose grief "bleeds off the screen".

