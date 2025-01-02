The Traitors series three: return of 'completely riveting' reality TV

First show of new series is as 'compelling' as ever, with – of course – a few wicked twists

Claudia Winkleman, presenter of BBC&#039;s The Traitors, in front of a collage of views of the TV show&#039;s castle at night and by day
'So compelling': The Traitors is an entirely 'captivating' study of human psychology
Season three of "The Traitors" kicks off with an "utterly gutting twist", said Rachel Aroesti in The Guardian.

As the new group of contestants "merrily bond" on a steam train bound for the Scottish Highlands, Claudia Winkleman makes the shock announcement that there isn't room for all of them in the game, and three players must be ejected. After a stretch of "awkward silence", three "noble souls take one for the team and clamber [down] to the tracks". The message is "crystal clear": in this reality TV show, "goodness gets you nowhere".

