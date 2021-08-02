Simone Biles is writing her own story now

If this were a movie, we'd be in the last act. Our hero, the greatest gymnast ever, would step out onto the balance beam to the swell of the score. The audience would hold their breath, knowing what she'd overcome to reach this point — the "twisties" that made her pull from five Olympic finals, and an uncharacteristic seventh-place finish in the balance beam qualifiers that ceded her position as the event favorite to Chenchen Guan of China.

But because this is a movie, she'd also nail her routine and win the gold.

There is, of course, no such storybook finish guaranteed for Simone Biles in real life, though. The 24-year-old will make her return to the Summer Games on Tuesday while her countrymen are sleeping (4:53 a.m. ET; watch here), meaning that most of America will wake up tomorrow to the news of how her turbulent Tokyo journey — and very possibly her Olympic career — ends.

Biles, though, doesn't need to win a gold for whatever happens in Tokyo Tuesday to be a great, uplifting story. While sports narratives are often reductively framed by the news of a win or loss, Biles has already impressed at the Games by prioritizing her mental and physical health over the anticipation of glory she'd bring to the U.S. team. The fact that she's getting back on the proverbial horse at all (the twisties are less of a danger on the beam, where she's expected to modify her eponymous, double-twisting double back somersault dismount for something simpler) means that yes, she could potentially defend her reign as the world champion. But a repeat of her Rio 2016 bronze medal in the event would be wildly inspiring as well; even a formerly-unthinkable off-podium finish would mean she gave it her all.