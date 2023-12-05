The daily gossip: Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes break silence on 'GMA' firing, Margot Robbie refused to move 'Barbie' away from 'Oppenheimer,' and more

1. Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes break silence on 'GMA' firing

Believe it or not, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have "never been happier." The former "Good Morning America" hosts, who were fired after being accused of having an affair while they were both married to other people, have broken their silence. "We are the folks who lost the jobs we love because we love each other," Holmes said on their new podcast, "Amy & T.J." The two denied being "adulterers," insisting they didn't start dating until "after we left our marriages." According to Robach, they were waiting for their divorces to be finalized before telling ABC about the relationship, but then they were outed in the Daily Mail. "We didn't believe, and I don't think we still do believe, we were doing anything technically wrong," she said. But Holmes said he's the "happiest I've ever been," while Robach noted, "I'm so hopeful that there is a new path forward." Hours after the podcast's release, Page Six revealed a new twist in the saga: Robach and Holmes' exes are themselves dating. Amy & T.J

2. Margot Robbie refused to move 'Barbie' away from 'Oppenheimer'

This Barbie is a soothsayer. Margot Robbie and Cillian Murphy sat down for Variety's "Actors on Actors" series to discuss — what else? — Barbenheimer, the phenomenon spawned by their films "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" being released on the same day. Robbie, who also produced "Barbie," revealed an "Oppenheimer" producer tried to convince her to reschedule her film, but she refused. "We're not moving our date,'" she recalled saying. "If you're scared to be up against us, then you move your date." Instead of fearing the competition, Robbie felt the two movies would make for a "perfect double billing." Needless to say, she was right, as both films ultimately benefited from the social media craze of fans seeing them back-to-back. This, Robbie argued, suggests audiences have more eclectic tastes than an algorithm would suggest. "The fact that people were going and being like, I'll watch 'Oppenheimer' first, then 'Barbie,' I was like, see?” she said. "People like everything. People are weird." Variety

3. Jamie Foxx 'saw the tunnel' during health scare: 'I didn't see the light'

Jamie Foxx is back in action. The actor gave an emotional speech at a Critics Choice Association event on Monday, his first public appearance since his health scare. Upon taking the stage to accept the Vanguard Award, he said he has "been through some things" this year and choked up after noting he "couldn't actually walk" six months ago. "I cherish every single minute now," he reflected. "It's different. I wouldn't wish what I went through on my worst enemy." Foxx was hospitalized in April due to a medical emergency, the details of which are still not known. While thinking he was about to die, the actor said he "saw the tunnel" but "didn't see the light," joking, "It was hot in that tunnel. Shit, am I going to the right place?" Foxx went on to thank fans for their prayers and his family for keeping his situation private. He also again addressed a bizarre online rumor about his status, declaring, "I'm not a clone." Deadline

4. 'The Morning Show' leads Critics Choice Awards TV nominations

The Critics Choice Association is still watching, and apparently still enjoying, "The Morning Show." The television nominations for the Critics Choice Awards were revealed on Tuesday, and the Apple TV+ series led the pack with six nods. The third season of "The Morning Show," which at various points sent its characters to space and recreated the Jan. 6 insurrection, earned mixed reactions, with some viewers declaring that they were now fully hate-watching it. "'The Morning Show' Has Crossed the Cringe Rubicon," The Ringer declared, while The New Yorker simply asked, "Why Can't We Quit 'The Morning Show'?" But despite these negative headlines, the show was nominated at the Critics Choice Awards for best drama series, as well as for its stars Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, Nicole Beharie and Karen Pittman. That means "The Morning Show" earned more nominations than "Succession," leading fans of the HBO series to wonder whether these voters are serious people. Critics Choice Association

5. Disney to give Pixar's COVID-affected movies theatrical releases