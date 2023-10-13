Number 13 'knocks £5,000 off house price'

Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The "unlucky" number 13 could knock £5,000 off a home's price, reported The Telegraph. Analysis from Rightmove found that properties with the number 13 on their front doors are worth £354,793 on average, in comparison to an average price of £360,126. Researchers, who studied data from valuations of more than 10m properties across Britain, also found that homes with the lucky number seven typically had an above-average estimate of £365,590.

Mosquitoes delay flight

Passengers in Mexico had their flight delayed after a swarm of mosquitoes flew into the plane. A Volaris flight traveling from Guadalajara to Mexico City was delayed over two hours, said People. A video showed flight attendants walking up and down the airplane aisle spraying bug repellent, as passengers swatted at the bugs with their hands. The airport is located near an area with regular flooding, abundant vegetation and bodies of water that are contaminated.

Man breaks 'gurning' record

A 22-year-old man has broken the world record for gurning, said UPI. New Orleans resident Jovante Carter managed to pull his lower lip over his nose and hold the position for one minute and two seconds on the Italian TV series, Lo Show dei Record. "When performing this trick with the face, you can't breathe," said a Guinness World Records adjudicator. "Effectively you need to suspend your breath, and also all the muscles involved get really tired."