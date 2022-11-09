Trump is reportedly being encouraged to delay his 'very big announcement' set for Nov. 15

With Tuesday's promised "red wave" being more like a whimper, former President Donald Trump is considering pushing back the "very big announcement" he planned for next week, several people close to him told The Washington Post on Wednesday.

Trump said at a rally in Ohio on Monday that he would make the big announcement on Nov. 15 at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. It's believed Trump intends to declare that he's running for president in 2024, but now that the midterm elections are over, and major candidates he endorsed like Mehmet Oz for Senate in Pennsylvania and Tudor Dixon for governor in Michigan ended up losing, Trump is asking advisers if they think he should postpone the announcement, the Post reports.

Trump hasn't made his mind up yet, people with knowledge of the matter told the Post, and during a Fox News interview on Wednesday evening, he said, "We had tremendous success. Why would anything change?"

One adviser who thinks Trump should delay is Jason Miller. He told the Post all Republicans need to focus on the Georgia Senate runoff before Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker, set for Dec. 6. "I'm not alone when I say President Trump's best moves are to put all his efforts to get Herschel Walker elected," Miller said.

One Republican who wasn't disappointed on Election Day was Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who easily won re-election. He is also expected to run for president in 2024, much to Trump's evident chagrin; during a Nov. 5 rally in Florida, Trump referred to the governor as "Ron DeSanctimonious." Trump endorsed DeSantis in 2018, but he appears to understand that fortunes are shifting in the Sunshine State. "It is clear the center of gravity of the Republican Party is in the state of Florida, and I don't mean Mar-a-Lago," David Urban, a longtime Trump ally, told the Post.