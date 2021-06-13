6 homes for less than $1 million

Hilo, Hawaii

The oversize lanai of this three-­bedroom home on the Big Island looks out on Hilo Bay and the ­Pacific Ocean. The 1998 house features vaulted ceilings, an open kitchen, a built-out basement with bath and wet bar convertible to a separate apartment, and an enclosed garage with flex space for a workshop or storage.

The 6.7-acre ­property has pasture for animals, room for fruit and ­vegetable gardens, and a lychee ­orchard. $998,750. James Francis Hanley, ­Venture ­Sotheby's International ­Realty, (808) 652-0500.

Pittsburgh

This three-­bedroom duplex condo is in the converted rectory of an 1861 Catholic church. The home has three levels connected by spiral staircases, lofted ceilings, an open layout, a family room with wood-­burning fireplace, and a private roof deck with city and river views, and includes parking and storage.

Outside is a large common area with a lawn and trees; shops, restaurants, and two parks are in walking distance. $744,000. Amanda ­Singleton-­Kaliszewski, Coldwell Banker Real Estate ­Services–Shadyside, (412) 855-7042.

Decatur, Georgia

The homes of the new Elle at Oakhurst development were designed to fit into the early-20th-century district of this historic Atlanta suburb. This five-­bedroom ­Craftsman-style bungalow features farmhouse details, an open living room with gas-­starter fireplace, a chef's kitchen with butler's pantry and breakfast room, an owner's suite with sitting room, and front and upstairs porches.

The lot includes a yard, driveway, and two-car garage; central Oakhurst is three blocks away. $999,900. Tristain O'Donnell, Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta, (678) 683-2849.

Lopez Island, Washington

Perched on Humphrey Head, this two-­bedroom furnished home has views of the Lopez Sound from wraparound picture windows and a large front deck. Built in 1973 in ­midcentury-­modern style, Bridge House retains its original wood paneling, parquet floors, lofted cedar ceiling, and stone fireplace.

The wooded 0.9-acre property includes 148 feet of waterfront, an outbuilding housing a small studio, and access to a community beach and trails; the ferry is a short drive away. $850,000. Alan Roberson, Windermere Lopez Island, (360) 969-4230.

Los Angeles

This top-floor unit in a 1964 Los Feliz condominium has been completely renovated. The one-­bedroom home features oak floors laid over acoustic cork; oversize windows with solar blinds, an open kitchen with built-in wine refrigerator and breakfast area, and a bathroom with quartz counters and brass fixtures, and comes with a parking spot.

The neighborhood offers restaurants, shopping, and nightlife and is 5 minutes by car from Griffith Park and 15 from central Hollywood. $575,000. Lauren ­Kinkade-Wong, Sotheby's ­International ­Realty/­Pasadena Brokerage, (323) 314-2614.

Morrisville, Vermont

Part of Morrisville Village, a district on the National Register of Historic Places, this Queen Anne Victorian dates to 1885. The five-­­bedroom home has the original tin ceilings, fireplace tiles, carved wood, pocket doors, stained glass, and main staircase; an updated kitchen; dining and living rooms; a parlor with bay windows; and a covered porch.

The 0.8-acre lot includes lawns, mature trees, and garage and carriage barn, and is steps from the village center. $450,000. Krista Lacroix, Coldwell Banker/­Hickok & Boardman, (802) 846-9551.

