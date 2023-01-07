How to find an eco-friendly hotel

You reduce, reuse, and recycle at home. And when it's time to stay in a hotel, your desire to be as good to the planet as possible doesn't go away. But finding an "eco-friendly" hotel can be a challenge. There's a lot more to reducing a property's environmental footprint than asking guests to reuse their towels. Hotels need to find ways to conserve energy, reduce water use and waste, source products from local vendors, and eliminate items like single-use plastic.

It's important to be on the lookout for buzzwords and claims that can't be backed up with receipts. Some hotels might tout themselves as being green, but their only offering is an electric vehicle charging station. A property that is actually walking the walk will explain its initiatives and share its water and energy reports, which will detail how much of each is saved.

There are other questions to ask about an eco-friendly property: What is its waste management plan? Does it source its food and other products locally? Does it give back to its local community and pay its staff a fair wage? Does the hotel have LEED certification from the U.S. Building Council, or other official accreditations? If you want to know more or need clarification on any topic, call the hotel and ask to speak with someone who can answer your queries.

Here are a handful of hotels working to reduce their environmental footprints:

1 Hotel San Francisco

At 1 Hotel San Francisco, sustainability meets luxury. The property, open since June 2022, is inspired by nature, and embraces the idea of indoor/outdoor living, with preserved plants and driftwood in the inviting rooms and public spaces. Joel Costa, director of sales and marketing at 1 Hotel San Francisco, told The Week designers utilized locally sourced and repurposed materials for the property, with the lobby flooring comprised of 7,000 square feet of reclaimed barn wood and each guest elevator landing made of redwood lumber from the original San Francisco Bay Bridge. There are also gentle reminders for guests on steps they can take to conserve water, like the 5-minute timers in the showers, and through the 1 Less Thing program, they can leave behind extra clothing and accessories, which is donated to the St. Anthony Foundation, a local social services organization.

The hotel's restaurant, Terrene, primarily uses ingredients sourced from within 100 miles, "and we're fortunate to be in Northern California, where this is possible," Costa said. The greens don't have to travel far — they come from the chef's rooftop garden — and several of the cocktails on the menu are zero-waste. "In the kitchen, we divert about 71 percent of our waste out of landfills," Costa said, through composting and recycling. The 1 Hotel San Francisco is under certification review for an LEED gold standard hotel.