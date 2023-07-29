The Check-In: Traveling in a heat wave, the sound of The Sphere in Las Vegas, and more

Welcome to The Check-In, our weekend feature focusing on all things travel.

Stave off the heat with these summer travel tips

Some of the world's travel hot spots are literally scorching this summer. With temperatures soaring across the globe and heat waves affecting parts of Europe, Asia and the United States, there are some precautions tourists should take as they prepare to take flight.

First, realize that your plans might have to change because of the weather. In Athens, the Acropolis recently had to close early due to the heat, and other attractions might also have reduced hours for the same reason. Always check in advance to make sure the places you want to visit are open.

Try to get your day started as early as possible, before it gets too hot. Wear loose clothing made of lightweight material, and wear a hat while in the sun. Lather up on sunscreen, and be sure to reapply it.

Take your time while walking around to avoid getting overheated, and try to steer clear of areas that will be densely packed with people. Carry plenty of water (and don't forget to drink it!) and choose snacks like watermelon and grapes that will also keep you hydrated.

To cool off when you're back in your hotel room, take a cold shower or bath. In Italy, authorities are telling people to make sure they spend at least three hours a day in air conditioning, CNN reported. Schedule stops at places with A/C, like museums and movie theaters.

"Beyond air conditioning, limit your outdoor activity, especially mid-afternoon, the hottest part of the day, and avoid direct sunlight," Claudia Brown, a health scientist at the National Center for Environmental Health, told The New York Times.