The Check-In: A one-of-a-kind champagne bar, Maui travel advisories, and more

Welcome to The Check-In, our weekend feature focusing on all things travel.

Napa's Be Bubbly is a sparkling surprise

When Erin Riley saw there wasn't a dedicated champagne bar in wine-centric Napa, California, she set out to change this. That was three years ago, and today, her Be Bubbly lounge is a destination for locals and visitors looking to enjoy a glass of brut or bottle of rosé.

Be Bubbly was "built with Southern hospitality and love," Riley, a Memphis native who was raised in Nashville, told The Week. She grew up in the industry, with her mother running a gourmet shop and restaurant. "My mom made people feel special," Riley said, and she wanted to emulate this at Be Bubbly, making each patron "feel like they're coming into my home."

It's a comfortable space for sipping and snacking on elevated fare like the Regiis Ova caviar bites. Lit up by chandeliers and neon signs, there's a long bar that's good for solo visitors, tables in the front for larger groups, and enclosed booths for those seeking a cozier vibe. Depending on the night, there could be live music, a DJ or a drag queen performing, and inclusivity is important to Riley. "It's about allowing everyone to see themselves here," she said.

That includes patrons who don't know much about champagne; all they need to do is tell Riley or another one of the "Bubbleheads" working what they like, and they'll guide them to the right glass or bottle, or suggest one of the six flights made up of three 2.5-ounce pours. "We want to build a longer table, not higher walls," sommelier Scott Lange said. "We have the ability to let everyone share in this experience."

Be Bubbly is in Napa's SoFi (South of First) District, where all of the boutiques, restaurants, tasting rooms, and small businesses are independently owned. "We're the little guys," Riley said. "We support each other and promote each other." She has been close to her neighbors since she signed the lease for Be Bubbly in March 2020, just a few days before the Covid shutdowns began.