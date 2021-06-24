The strange and wicked life of John McAfee

When it was reported on Wednesday afternoon that John McAfee, the antivirus software engineer, had died at the age of 75, apparently having taken his own life, many no doubt responded with indifference to this unedifying end to an equally wide-wasting existence.

While the manner in which he lived was mostly regrettable, I cannot help admitting that a part of me always admired McAfee. Not because I agreed with him about anything, least of all his ludicrous political views, but because he was so refreshingly old-fashioned in his wickedness: an anti-exemplar not of the banal evil of his fellow tech millionaires, but a grandiose excess for which our own exhausted age lacks the vitality and the imagination.

McAfee was born in Gloucestershire in 1945, the son of an American serviceman and an Englishwoman, but spent much of his early life in Virginia. When he was 15 years old, his father killed himself. After earning a degree in mathematics from Roanoke College in 1967, he was hired by NASA and then a series of computing and consulting firms. In 1987 he founded the antivirus software company with which he was to become synonymous despite the fact that he sold his shares in 1994, two years after its initial public offering, and had no further involvement in the company. Later he would claim that despite being a favorite target of hackers he never used the software himself. (In 2013 his hatred of what he referred to as that "annoying" program was the subject of a bizarre YouTube video that cannot be shared on a family website.)

The large fortune McAfee appears to have accumulated in the years following the sale of his company — estimated at more than $100 million — largely dissipated following the crash of 2007-08. After that he had what would politely be described as adventures in Central America and found himself in the somewhat unusual position of being deported from rather than to Guatemala. Immediately upon his return to the United States, he was approached by a prostitute, whom he would fall in love with and soon marry, a strange but oddly charming event worthy of one of the happier incidents in the lives of Defoe's heroines.