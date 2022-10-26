2nd woman says Herschel Walker pressured her to get abortion

A second woman has come forward claiming Herschel Walker, the Republican Senate nominee in Georgia, pressured her to have an abortion. Walker is openly pro-life and has previously advocated for a national abortion ban without exceptions.

The unnamed female, identified as "Jane Doe," said Walker "urged her to have an abortion in 1993 and drove her back to the Texas clinic after she changed her mind," writes the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Doe claims she was romantically involved with Walker for years, and provided her lawyer, Gloria Allred, with a photo of the former football player on her hotel room bed, as well as cards and letters he allegedly wrote her.

"Herschel Walker is a hypocrite and he is not fit to be a U.S. senator. We don't need people in the U.S. Senate who profess one thing and do another," Doe said at a Wednesday press conference. "Herschel Walker says he is against women having abortions, but he pressured me to have one." The woman, who allegedly voted for former President Donald Trump in both 2016 and 2020, says she came forward not because of politics but because Walker is not "morally fit" to be a senator.

The new allegations follow a bombshell report from early October, when another unnamed woman told The Daily Beast Walker pressured her to get an abortion back in 2009. That same woman also subsequently claimed to be the mother of one of his children.

Walker has vehemently denied both women's accounts. "I'm done with this foolishness. I've already told you this is a lie, and I'm not going to entertain it," he said at a campaign stop, per the Journal-Constitution.