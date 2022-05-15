Would cameras in the Supreme Court help build trust?

Whether to allow cameras inside the U.S. Supreme Court has proven a contentious issue for years, but the leak of a bombshell draft opinion poised to overturn 1973's landmark Roe v. Wade ruling adds a new timeliness to the debate. Are SCOTUS' live audio feeds and transcripts enough to satisfy a curious public on such consequential decisions? Or are Americans entitled to witness high court hearings in real time?

Cameras could turn SCOTUS into Congress

Perhaps the most prominent criticism when it comes to televised SCOTUS proceedings is that cameras might promote performative courtroom behavior from lawyers and possible political grandstanding from justices looking to score a slot on the evening news. In other words, "putting video cameras in the court would simply make it more like Congress," former acting U.S. attorney general Jeffrey Rosen opined for SCOTUSblog earlier this year. "We should not want our judges to be celebrities with constituencies. To the contrary, we should want them to be limited interpreters of the law, quite unlike politicians."

And even if the courtroom weren't "reduced to antics" like those on Capitol Hill, justices and attorneys would "inevitably act differently" in front of cameras, "in ways that could prove detrimental to the pursuit of justice," Washington Post columnist James Hohmann posited in March 2021. "While transparency is a net positive, however, no one can argue Congress is more effective today, let alone more civil or deliberative, than when cameras arrived" in both chambers.

Other courts in the country do it without issue

But there's also the fact that, well, everyone else is doing it.

More specifically, cameras are now permitted in every state supreme court under certain circumstances. The U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals also "live-streams its arguments, as do other courts of appeals from time to time," law professor Eric Segall wrote in an op-ed for the Los Angeles Times in 2017. Britain, Canada, Brazil, "and many other countries" permit cameras with "virtually no negative reports or safety issues" as a result of the practice, he claimed.