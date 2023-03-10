Is it time to ditch the SAT?

A growing number of prominent U.S. colleges and universities are making SAT and ACT testing optional for applicants. Columbia University, which like many schools made testing optional early in the pandemic, this month became the first Ivy League school to announce it would continue test-optional admissions indefinitely, encouraging students to "represent themselves fully and showcase their academic talents," with or without entrance-exam scores. William & Mary, a public university in Virginia, took the same step the next day. Eighty schools, including the University of California, don't consider test scores even if applicants submit them.

Standardized tests were long considered a fixed part of the process of applying to four-year colleges and universities. Only a few competitive schools were test-optional until the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020. Traditional exam sites, like K-12 schools, shut down all at once, The Washington Post says, and the test-optional movement took off "at warp speed." More than 80 percent of four-year institutions are at least temporarily continuing the policy even as the pandemic fades. What does the growing test-optional push mean for students, and higher education?

Standardized tests are too valuable to throw away

The SAT's value is "self-evident," said the editors of National Review. Studies have shown that standardized testing does exactly what it's supposed to: "It identifies intellectually gifted children from all strata of society, but even more crucially allows talented children from disadvantaged backgrounds (whether economic or minority) to shine in a way their local educational opportunities (or a chaotic home life) might never have permitted." Without equalizers like this, the idea of "America as a so-called meritocracy" melts away.

Make no mistake. Universities aren't scrapping these tests to make the admissions process more fair or "holistic." They're doing it to prepare for a likely Supreme Court ruling in two cases — Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard and Students for Fair Admissions v. University of North Carolina — that will limit affirmative-action admissions policies. When a school like Columbia distances itself from the SAT saying it wants to focus on "respecting varied backgrounds, voices, and experiences," what it means is that it wants to find a way to continue to discriminate and preserve its "ability to directly shape the racial and social" makeup of its incoming class.

The SAT and ACT are only fair in theory

The standardized test is supposed to be the "great equalizer" in college admissions, said Analise Bruno in The Daily Free Press, an independent student newspaper at Boston University. "If everyone takes the same test, then the chance to achieve the coveted 1600 or 36 should be within everyone's reach — right?" Unfortunately, it doesn't work that way, because "this alleged neutral measure of intelligence has been contaminated by implicit class and race biases."