6 Georgian-influenced homes

Cavendish, Vermont

Bates Mansion, an eight-bedroom Georgian Revival, dates to 1898. The house has white maple floors, mahogany doors, a grand staircase, eight fireplaces, electrified gas fixtures, a great room with overhead balcony, a modern kitchen, a Gilded Age dining room, and a ballroom turned playroom.

Brook Farm, the 43-acre property, is a National Historic Trust site, with orchards, blueberry bushes, vegetable and flower gardens, ponds, farm buildings, 18th-century cottage, and 4-acre vineyard with winery. $1,995,000. Story and Dia Jenks, LandVest, (802) 238-1332.

Everett, Washington

The 1901 Rucker Mansion, a blend of Georgian Revival, Italian Villa, and Queen Anne, is on the National Register of Historic Places. The six-bedroom home features ornate woodwork, cut-velvet walls, coffered ceilings, scrollwork windows, smoking room, library, conservatory, ballroom with balconies, and views of Port Gardner Bay and the Olympic and Cascade ranges.

The 2.8-acre landscaped grounds include a carriage house with antique horse stalls. $3,500,000. Dan Gunderson, Windermere Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International, (425) 280-8107.

Potomac, Maryland

This 2002 six-bedroom house was inspired by a pre-Revolutionary Philadelphia mansion. Inside are 12-foot ceilings, custom millwork, six fireplaces, embassy-size formal rooms, two paneled libraries, a conservatory, a main suite with fireplace and spa bath, a chef's kitchen, a theater, and an exercise room.

Outside are 3 acres of lawns, trees, specimen plantings; patios, pool, pool house, sports court, and dual garages. $5,995,000. Marc Fleisher, Compass, (202) 438-4880.

Dedham, Massachusetts

Greystone, a six-bedroom Georgian stone manor, was built in 1903. The house has decorative moldings, aged paneling, mahogany doors, nine fireplaces, grand entry hall, library, living and dining rooms, and a wing with chef's kitchen, butler's pantry, and hunt room.

The 3-acre landscaped property on a private road includes a carriage house with two apartments and parking for five cars, and is near hiking trails, the commuter rail to Boston, and the Charles River kayak launch. $3,200,000. Robert Keogh, Hope McDermott Real Estate, (617) 922-7579.

Redding, Connecticut

Orchard Hill Farm is a 26-acre estate an hour from New York City. Its five-bedroom Georgian Colonial–style manor, built in 1990, features custom millwork and built-ins, mahogany doors, oak floors, six fireplaces, a chef's kitchen, and a primary suite with dual dressing rooms and steam shower.

The property includes a 12-acre meadow with an apple orchard, 4 acres of lawn, a walled garden with a potting shed and apiary, a bluestone terrace with outdoor kitchen, and a post-and-beam party barn. $3,700,000. Michael McKee, William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty, (203) 249-9565.

Colchester, Connecticut

The Nathaniel Foote house, built in 1785, retains its oak and chestnut floors, five fireplaces, antique window glass, and built-ins. Currently a mixed-use rental, it includes a first-floor dentist's office with full handicap access and a second-floor two-bedroom apartment with new kitchen and bath.

On the 3.4-acre grounds are trees, a lawn, a parking lot, and a post-and-beam building remodeled as a yoga studio. $465,000. Kim Veronesi, Coldwell Banker Realty, (860) 214-4076.

