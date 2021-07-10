Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Give a GiftGive a Gift
Feature

6 Georgian-influenced homes

It doesn't hurt to look!

byThe Week Staff
July 10, 2021

Cavendish, Vermont

Home.

Courtesy image

Bates Mansion, an eight-bedroom Georgian Revival, dates to 1898. The house has white maple floors, mahogany doors, a grand staircase, eight fireplaces, electrified gas fixtures, a great room with overhead balcony, a modern kitchen, a Gilded Age dining room, and a ballroom turned playroom.

Home.

Courtesy image

Brook Farm, the 43-acre property, is a National Historic Trust site, with orchards, blueberry bushes, vegetable and flower gardens, ponds, farm buildings, 18th-century cottage, and 4-acre vineyard with winery. $1,995,000. Story and Dia Jenks, LandVest, (802) 238-1332.

Everett, Washington

Home.

Courtesy image

The 1901 Rucker Mansion, a blend of Georgian Revival, Italian Villa, and Queen Anne, is on the National Register of Historic Places. The six-bedroom home features ornate woodwork, cut-velvet walls, coffered ceilings, scrollwork windows, smoking room, library, conservatory, ballroom with balconies, and views of Port Gardner Bay and the Olympic and Cascade ranges.

Home.

Courtesy image

The 2.8-acre landscaped grounds include a carriage house with antique horse stalls. $3,500,000. Dan Gunderson, Windermere Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International, (425) 280-8107.

Potomac, Maryland

Home.

Constance Gauthier

This 2002 six-bedroom house was inspired by a pre-Revolutionary Philadelphia mansion. Inside are 12-foot ceilings, custom millwork, six fireplaces, embassy-size formal rooms, two paneled libraries, a conservatory, a main suite with fireplace and spa bath, a chef's kitchen, a theater, and an exercise room.

Home.

Constance Gauthier

Outside are 3 acres of lawns, trees, specimen plantings; patios, pool, pool house, sports court, and dual garages. $5,995,000. Marc Fleisher, Compass, (202) 438-4880.

Dedham, Massachusetts

Home.

Courtesy image

Greystone, a six-bedroom Georgian stone manor, was built in 1903. The house has decorative moldings, aged paneling, mahogany doors, nine fireplaces, grand entry hall, library, living and dining rooms, and a wing with chef's kitchen, butler's pantry, and hunt room.

Home.

Courtesy image

The 3-acre landscaped property on a private road includes a carriage house with two apartments and parking for five cars, and is near hiking trails, the commuter rail to Boston, and the Charles River kayak launch. $3,200,000. Robert Keogh, Hope McDermott Real Estate, (617) 922-7579.

Redding, Connecticut

Home.

Courtesy image

Orchard Hill Farm is a 26-acre estate an hour from New York City. Its five-bedroom Georgian Colonial–style manor, built in 1990, features custom millwork and built-ins, mahogany doors, oak floors, six fireplaces, a chef's kitchen, and a primary suite with dual dressing rooms and steam shower.

Home.

Courtesy image

The property includes a 12-acre meadow with an apple orchard, 4 acres of lawn, a walled garden with a potting shed and apiary, a bluestone terrace with outdoor kitchen, and a post-and-beam party barn. $3,700,000. Michael McKee, William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty, (203) 249-9565.

Colchester, Connecticut

Home.

Courtesy image

The Nathaniel Foote house, built in 1785, retains its oak and chestnut floors, five fireplaces, antique window glass, and built-ins. Currently a mixed-use rental, it includes a first-floor dentist's office with full handicap access and a second-floor two-bedroom apartment with new kitchen and bath.

Home.

Courtesy image

On the 3.4-acre grounds are trees, a lawn, a parking lot, and a post-and-beam building remodeled as a yoga studio. $465,000. Kim Veronesi, Coldwell Banker Realty, (860) 214-4076.

This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine. If you want to read more like it, you can try six risk-free issues of the magazine here.

Recommended

Top U.S. business and labor groups jointly endorse infrastructure plan
Joe Biden, infrastructure negotiators
Infrastructure week continues

Top U.S. business and labor groups jointly endorse infrastructure plan

The daily business briefing: July 9, 2021
The Pfizer shot
Business briefing

The daily business briefing: July 9, 2021

Toyota stops donations to GOP 'Sedition Caucus'
Toyota
Shifting gears

Toyota stops donations to GOP 'Sedition Caucus'

Wells Fargo closing all personal lines of credit, which may affect customer credit scores
The Wells Fargo logo.
bad business

Wells Fargo closing all personal lines of credit, which may affect customer credit scores

Most Popular

Filmmaker Robert Downey Sr. dies at 85
Robert Downey Jr. and Sr.
Rest in peace

Filmmaker Robert Downey Sr. dies at 85

Fox's weather streaming service feuds with The Weather Channel
Fox
bad blood

Fox's weather streaming service feuds with The Weather Channel

Why Facebook may not be celebrating the dismissal of 2 antitrust cases
Mark Zuckerberg.
read between the lines

Why Facebook may not be celebrating the dismissal of 2 antitrust cases