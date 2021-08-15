6 homes for musicians

Columbia, Missouri

This four-bedroom home has its own recording booth and soundproofed recording space. It also has a two-story great room with floor-to-ceiling windows and fireplace, in-law suite, study, and workshop, and is equipped with a deepwater well, generator, and solar backup.

The 3.3-acre lot features a lake with fountain and gazebo, a waterfall under a footbridge, gardens, a fruit orchard, extensive lawns, and shade trees. $1,184,000. Sean Moore, RE/MAX Boone Realty, (573) 424-7420.

Nevada City, California

The heart of this seven-bedroom home is a two-story concert hall with seating for 100 and an entertainment area with bar opening to a patio. The solar-powered house includes a piano-storage room, oak-paneled bar and library, and gourmet kitchen with marble island, two stoves, two ovens, and butler's pantry.

On the 3-acre grounds are gardens, a covered porch, a barn and corral, and a two-car garage. $2,250,000. Julie Kennedy, Sierra Sotheby's International Realty, (415) 497-8584.

Madison, Wisconsin

The second level of this three-bedroom triplex penthouse on Lake Mendota houses a soundproofed theater–music room. The unit has a wraparound patio with panoramic views; great room with fireplace, wet bar, and 25-foot windows; office with built-ins; and main bedroom suite with walk-in closet, whirlpool tub, and surround shower.

Condo ownership comes with a private boat slip, two parking spaces, and -swimming pool access. $1,149,000. Shelly Sprinkman, Sprinkman Real Estate, (608) 220-1453.

Worthington, Massachusetts

Rocker Aaron Lewis, who memorialized Worthington in the song "Massachusetts," is selling his five-bedroom timber-frame house there. The home features cathedral ceilings, dark-walnut flooring with radiant heat, great room with fireplace, open chef's kitchen, game room, and Olympic-size indoor pool.

The 12-acre wooded property includes a renovated horse barn with a three-bedroom apartment and fireproof walk-in guitar vault, and is within an hour's drive of Tanglewood, Aston Magna, and Jacob's Pillow. $3,500,000. George Cain, William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty, (917) 861-3855.

Northport, New York

The lower level of this five-bedroom home includes a music room along with a home theater, billiard room, wet bar, gym, and gaming room. The house has Brazilian cherry floors, French windows, detailed woodwork, coffered ceilings, two-story foyer, chef's kitchen, parlor, and formal living and dining rooms.

The 2-acre property in the historic hamlet of Fort Salonga features lawns, mature trees, bluestone patios, a swimming pool with spa and waterfall, two outdoor kitchens, a tennis court and putting green, and two garages. $2,750,000. Kelley Taylor, Douglas Elliman, (631) 553-6923.

Dickson, Tennessee

This 2016 three-bedroom "barndominium" has the roominess of a traditional barn and includes an extensive concert and party space with full bar and karaoke area. The double-insulated building has central air, an open-plan living room with fireplace, a kitchen with dining area, a main bedroom with walk-in closet and bath with soaking tub and oversize shower, and a wraparound outdoor seating area looking out on lawn and trees.

The 1.9-acre property is less than an hour from Nashville. $599,900. Missy Chandler, Parker Peery Properties, (615) 405-0659.

