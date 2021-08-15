Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Give a GiftGive a Gift
Feature

6 homes for musicians

It doesn't hurt to look!

byThe Week Staff
August 15, 2021

Columbia, Missouri

Home.

Courtesy image

This four-bedroom home has its own recording booth and soundproofed recording space. It also has a two-story great room with floor-to-ceiling windows and fireplace, in-law suite, study, and workshop, and is equipped with a deepwater well, generator, and solar backup.

Home.

Courtesy image

The 3.3-acre lot features a lake with fountain and gazebo, a waterfall under a footbridge, gardens, a fruit orchard, extensive lawns, and shade trees. $1,184,000. Sean Moore, RE/MAX Boone Realty, (573) 424-7420.

Nevada City, California

Home.

Courtesy image

The heart of this seven-bedroom home is a two-story concert hall with seating for 100 and an entertainment area with bar opening to a patio. The solar-powered house includes a piano-storage room, oak-paneled bar and library, and gourmet kitchen with marble island, two stoves, two ovens, and butler's pantry.

Home.

Courtesy image

On the 3-acre grounds are gardens, a covered porch, a barn and corral, and a two-car garage. $2,250,000. Julie Kennedy, Sierra Sotheby's International Realty, (415) 497-8584.

Madison, Wisconsin

Home.

Courtesy image

The second level of this three-bedroom triplex penthouse on Lake Mendota houses a soundproofed theater–music room. The unit has a wraparound patio with panoramic views; great room with fireplace, wet bar, and 25-foot windows; office with built-ins; and main bedroom suite with walk-in closet, whirlpool tub, and surround shower.

Home.

Courtesy image

Condo ownership comes with a private boat slip, two parking spaces, and -swimming pool access. $1,149,000. Shelly Sprinkman, Sprinkman Real Estate, (608) 220-1453.

Worthington, Massachusetts 

Home.

Courtesy image

Rocker Aaron Lewis, who memorialized Worthington in the song "Massachusetts," is selling his five-bedroom timber-frame house there. The home features cathedral ceilings, dark-walnut flooring with radiant heat, great room with fireplace, open chef's kitchen, game room, and Olympic-size indoor pool.

Home.

Courtesy image

The 12-acre wooded property includes a renovated horse barn with a three-bedroom apartment and fireproof walk-in guitar vault, and is within an hour's drive of Tanglewood, Aston Magna, and Jacob's Pillow. $3,500,000. George Cain, William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty, (917) 861-3855.

Northport, New York 

Home.

Courtesy image

The lower level of this five-bedroom home includes a music room along with a home theater, billiard room, wet bar, gym, and gaming room. The house has Brazilian cherry floors, French windows, detailed woodwork, coffered ceilings, two-story foyer, chef's kitchen, parlor, and formal living and dining rooms.

Home.

Courtesy image

The 2-acre property in the historic hamlet of Fort Salonga features lawns, mature trees, bluestone patios, a swimming pool with spa and waterfall, two outdoor kitchens, a tennis court and putting green, and two garages. $2,750,000. Kelley Taylor, Douglas Elliman, (631) 553-6923.

Dickson, Tennessee

Home.

Courtesy image

This 2016 three-bedroom "barndominium" has the roominess of a traditional barn and includes an extensive concert and party space with full bar and karaoke area. The double-insulated building has central air, an open-plan living room with fireplace, a kitchen with dining area, a main bedroom with walk-in closet and bath with soaking tub and oversize shower, and a wraparound outdoor seating area looking out on lawn and trees.

Home.

Courtesy image

The 1.9-acre property is less than an hour from Nashville. $599,900. Missy Chandler, Parker Peery Properties, (615) 405-0659.

This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine. If you want to read more like it, you can try six risk-free issues of the magazine here.

Recommended

The pandemic pet boom
A puppy.
Briefing

The pandemic pet boom

Will Delta dent the economic recovery?
Hiring.
Feature

Will Delta dent the economic recovery?

Smaller landlords say they're 'drowning' amid eviction ban
For rent sign.
eviction debate

Smaller landlords say they're 'drowning' amid eviction ban

New business boom continues
A small business.
Feature

New business boom continues

Most Popular

How sociology shows 'policy makers have been looking at vaccine refusal all wrong'
COVID-19 vaccination.
the coronavirus crisis

How sociology shows 'policy makers have been looking at vaccine refusal all wrong'

The week's best photojournalism
A horse accident.
Photos

The week's best photojournalism

2020 Census data shows U.S. population is more diverse and urban
2020 U.S. census form.
2020 census

2020 Census data shows U.S. population is more diverse and urban