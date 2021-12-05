6 homes for nature-lovers in Connecticut

Redding

This glass-and-cedar mid-century home is 90 minutes from New York City. Built in 1972, the three-bedroom house has oversize clerestory windows, vaulted ceilings, a sunken living-dining area with white brick fireplace, an eat-in kitchen with avocado vintage cabinetry, and sliding glass doors to a redwood deck.

The 2-acre property abuts a golf course and includes a covered patio, garden, yards, and woods. $1,010,000. Nancy Greenspon, William Raveis Real Estate, (203) 448-8043

Washington

Sylvan Hill was designed by architect Lester Korzilius to harmonize with its forest setting. Expanded with a guest and entertainment wing in 2004, the 1992 five-bedroom home comprises three cedar-clad circular pavilions featuring glass walls, skylights, stone fireplaces, gallery space, a wine cellar, landscaped covered walkways, and a wraparound deck.

On the 13-acre property are a patio, greenhouse, heated three-car garage, and woodlands; the Mayflower Inn and Lake Waramaug are minutes away. $2,250,000. Rick Distel, Compass Real Estate, (646) 417-2720

Roxbury

In 1960, this three-bedroom home was a dairy barn on Voytershark Farm. The Gothic-arch structure has a living room with vaulted ceilings and walls of windows, a rustic-modern chef's kitchen with tumbled-stone floor, a loft with oak floors and reclaimed-wood walls, and a tigerwood deck with hill views.

The 46-acre wooded property includes flower gardens, lawns, a firepit, an orchard, and a three-bay garage. $3,495,000. Maria Taylor, Klemm Real Estate, (203) 578-0397

Madison

This four-bedroom waterfront home stands on the Connecticut side of Long Island Sound. Built in 1890 and renovated with an open layout, the house features a double-height entry, a wall of southern-facing windows, a granite chef's kitchen, a great room with dining area and wood-paneled fireplace, an owner's suite with marble-tiled bath, and a waterside covered porch.

The property includes a second lot with a two-car garage across the street. $2,800,000. Bette Zollshan, William Pitt/Sotheby's International Realty, (203) 980-0099

Bristol

Oak Hill Estate was built in 2006 in log-house style. The three-bedroom home has cathedral ceilings, wide-plank wood floors, a great room with floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, an eat-in kitchen with birch bark–paneled cabinets and wood-topped island, and a wine cellar.

The 15.3-acre lot includes an all-season lap pool and hot tub with a retractable roof, a patio with heated floor, a landscaped garden and yards, and mature trees. $3,300,000. Teri Lewis, William Pitt/Sotheby's International Realty, (860) 227-7913

Glastonbury

This 1840 three-bedroom Georgian Colonial has been updated throughout while retaining historic details. The house features the original wide-board chestnut floors, built-in postman desk, cabinets, and three fireplaces; a new eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances and soapstone counters; dining and living room; sunroom; laundry; and front office.

The 0.8-acre lot has a restored five-seat outhouse, a barn with loft, mature gardens, and a new patio. $499,900. Wendy Anderson, William Raveis Real Estate, (860) 888-0169

