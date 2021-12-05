Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Give a GiftGive a Gift
Feature

6 homes for nature-lovers in Connecticut

It doesn’t hurt to look!

byThe Week Staff
December 5, 2021

Redding

Home

Courtesy image

This glass-and-cedar mid-century home is 90 minutes from New York City. Built in 1972, the three-bedroom house has oversize clerestory windows, vaulted ceilings, a sunken living-dining area with white brick fireplace, an eat-in kitchen with avocado vintage cabinetry, and sliding glass doors to a redwood deck.

Home

Courtesy image

The 2-acre property abuts a golf course and includes a covered patio, garden, yards, and woods. $1,010,000. Nancy Greenspon, William Raveis Real Estate, (203) 448-8043

Washington

Home

Courtesy image

Sylvan Hill was designed by architect Lester Korzilius to harmonize with its forest setting. Expanded with a guest and entertainment wing in 2004, the 1992 five-bedroom home comprises three cedar-clad circular pavilions featuring glass walls, skylights, stone fireplaces, gallery space, a wine cellar, landscaped covered walkways, and a wraparound deck.

Home

Courtesy image

On the 13-acre property are a patio, greenhouse, heated three-car garage, and woodlands; the Mayflower Inn and Lake Waramaug are minutes away. $2,250,000. Rick Distel, Compass Real Estate, (646) 417-2720

Roxbury

Home

Courtesy image

In 1960, this three-bedroom home was a dairy barn on Voytershark Farm. The Gothic-arch structure has a living room with vaulted ceilings and walls of windows, a rustic-modern chef's kitchen with tumbled-stone floor, a loft with oak floors and reclaimed-wood walls, and a tigerwood deck with hill views.

Home

Courtesy image

The 46-acre wooded property includes flower gardens, lawns, a firepit, an orchard, and a three-bay garage. $3,495,000. Maria Taylor, Klemm Real Estate, (203) 578-0397

Madison

Home

Courtesy image

This four-bedroom waterfront home stands on the Connecticut side of Long Island Sound. Built in 1890 and renovated with an open layout, the house features a double-height entry, a wall of southern-facing windows, a granite chef's kitchen, a great room with dining area and wood-paneled fireplace, an owner's suite with marble-tiled bath, and a waterside covered porch.

Home

Courtesy image

The property includes a second lot with a two-car garage across the street. $2,800,000. Bette Zollshan, William Pitt/Sotheby's International Realty, (203) 980-0099

Bristol

Home

Courtesy image

Oak Hill Estate was built in 2006 in log-house style. The three-bedroom home has cathedral ceilings, wide-plank wood floors, a great room with floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, an eat-in kitchen with birch bark–paneled cabinets and wood-topped island, and a wine cellar.

Home

Courtesy image

The 15.3-acre lot includes an all-season lap pool and hot tub with a retractable roof, a patio with heated floor, a landscaped garden and yards, and mature trees. $3,300,000. Teri Lewis, William Pitt/Sotheby's International Realty, (860) 227-7913

Glastonbury

Home

Courtesy image

This 1840 three-bedroom Georgian Colonial has been updated throughout while retaining historic details. The house features the original wide-board chestnut floors, built-in postman desk, cabinets, and three fireplaces; a new eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances and soapstone counters; dining and living room; sunroom; laundry; and front office.

Home

Courtesy image

The 0.8-acre lot has a restored five-seat outhouse, a barn with loft, mature gardens, and a new patio. $499,900. Wendy Anderson, William Raveis Real Estate, (860) 888-0169

This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine. If you want to read more like it, you can try six risk-free issues of the magazine here.

Recommended

The Week contest: Property dogs
A rich dog.
Feature

The Week contest: Property dogs

Best Walmart Cyber Monday deals: 17 best discounts available today
Walmart.com website in a browser
Feature

Best Walmart Cyber Monday deals: 17 best discounts available today

6 homes for food lovers
Home.
Feature

6 homes for food lovers

Best Amazon Black Friday deals: 12 best discounts available now
Person using a MacBook Air laptop.
Feature

Best Amazon Black Friday deals: 12 best discounts available now

Most Popular

Late night hosts joke about Trump's secret COVID test
Donald Trump shares COVID with Joe Biden
Last Night on Late Night

Late night hosts joke about Trump's secret COVID test

Meghan Markle handed win in court battle with U.K. tabloid
Meghan Markle
meghan vs. tabloids

Meghan Markle handed win in court battle with U.K. tabloid

Fox News personality Lara Logan condemned for likening Fauci to Nazi doctor
Lara Logan.
wow

Fox News personality Lara Logan condemned for likening Fauci to Nazi doctor