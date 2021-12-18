6 dazzling homes built in the 1920s

Redding, Connecticut

Stormfield, Mark Twain's Tuscan-style villa, was rebuilt in 1925 after a fire, on the surviving foundation. The four-bedroom house features a living room with hand-painted coffered ceiling, a foyer with molded ceilings, a library, and an open modern kitchen with island.

The 28.5-acre property includes the original terraces, stone walls and pillars, and formal gardens; a gunite pool; and a two-bedroom caretaker's home above the three-car garage. $3,900,000. Laura Freed Ancona, William Pitt/Sotheby's International Realty, (203) 733-7053

Saddle River, New Jersey

This six-bedroom Tudor dates to 1927. The house retains the original mahogany floors, vintage bathroom tile, French windows, porte cochère, and turret with ironwork spiral staircase; modern additions include a greenhouse room with spa and sauna in the main suite, which also has a fireplace and dressing room.

On the 4.7-acre wooded property are lawns, gardens, a stone patio with pool, and a horse barn, paddock, and riding ring. $2,890,000. Janine Fraser, Coldwell Banker Realty, (201) 286-8596

Detroit

Business mogul Charles Van Dusen was the original owner of this 1922 Gothic Revival. The seven-bedroom house features the original slate roof, receiving hall with Pewabic tile, four fireplaces, carved mahogany panels, decorative plaster, and vintage high-fidelity sound system built into custom cabinets; an enclosed porch; a billiard room; and a kitchen with walk-in pantry.

The 1-acre lot includes a carriage house above a four-car garage. $1,590,000. Austin Black II, City Living Detroit, (313) 550-2307

Los Angeles

This 1926 Spanish Revival home was designed by Allen Ruoff and restored and updated in the same style by architect Charles Kluger. The house has three bedrooms with garden views; living room with original exposed beams, crown moldings, fireplace, and French doors; chef's kitchen; and dining room with built-ins.

The lush hillside grounds are landscaped with bougainvillea, palms, winding stone paths, look-out landings, and a covered porch. $1,999,999. Anthony Paradise, Sotheby's International Realty–Sunset Strip, (310) 279-8303

Belleair, Florida

Built in 1920, this hacienda-style home overlooks Florida's oldest golf club. The house's main wing has a grand staircase, great room with beamed ceiling and fireplace, chef's kitchen, dining room, glassed-in terrace, and four bedrooms, including a master with water views; the second wing has two bedrooms, bathroom, and living room.

On the landscaped walled lot are mature palms, a travertine deck with pool, and a porte cochere. $2,900,000. Gordon Kyle, Sotheby's International Realty, (407) 486-6971

Philadelphia

This three-bedroom townhouse near Rittenhouse Square was built in 1925 as a residence for naval officers. The two-story home features hardwood floors, high ceilings, a skylit stairway, a principal bedroom with walk-in closet, living and dining rooms, full kitchen, pantry, laundry area, and finished basement.

Out back is a garden courtyard with a gate to the rear street; in front is a well-planted, tree-lined brick walkway of similar homes. $425,000. Virginia Baltzell, Kurfiss Sotheby's International Realty, (215) 869-8015

