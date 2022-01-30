6 impressive homes in Texas cities

Houston

This 1973 three-bedroom in Tanglewood overlooks the Buffalo Bayou. The redesigned house has stone-tile and marble floors, a chef's kitchen, a light-filled great room with ceiling-height windows and stone fireplace, and a primary suite with extra bedroom and custom bathroom with private atrium.

The 0.4-acre wooded property features a multilevel front lawn, statuary, a guesthouse, and a grand epi-wood deck with receded pool surrounded by dense trees. $1,295,000. Stephanie Aron-Weiss, Douglas Elliman, (713) 828-6817

Dallas

Dr. Garfield Hackler built this three-story Greek revival in 1920 in what is now Peak's Suburban Historic District. The four-bedroom house features the original Corinthian columns, pocket doors, painted fireplace, carved-wood details, oak paneling, and decorative ceilings; a chef's kitchen with butler's pantry; and a main bedroom with sitting area and jacuzzi.

The landscaped lot includes a fenced backyard and a carriage house with two furnished suites with kitchens. $1,399,000. Becky Oliver, Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty, (214) 354-3098

Austin

This new five-bedroom by FAB Architecture is in the Tarrytown neighborhood, near shops and highly rated schools and 10 minutes from downtown. The bright interior has white-oak floors, floor-to-ceiling windows and glass doors, gourmet kitchen with walnut cabinets and high-end appliances, and primary suite with spa bathroom featuring a walk-in shower and soaking tub.

Outside are a deck with covered cooking and dining areas and a grassy yard with a swimming pool. $3,695,000. Bryan Cady, Den/Leverage, (512) 731-7489

Fort Worth

The David Chapman Bennett House was built in 1865 on the banks of the Trinity River. The current owners spent decades on a period-specific restoration of the three-bedroom home's crown moldings, paint colors, grand staircase, wainscoting, historic fireplaces, exposed-brick walls, and other details.

The 1.5-acre lot is landscaped with lawns, trees, flowerbeds, brick paths, and a fountain and includes the completely restored original carriage house. $1,900,000. Gwen Harper, Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty, (817) 731-8466

San Antonio

Built in 1910, this five-bedroom neoclassical home is part of the city's King William historic district. The house features 11-foot ceilings, eight working fireplaces, a sunroom, an oval dining room with curved windows, a music room, and a primary suite with a spa bathroom.

Outside are multiple porches and balconies, a porte-cochere, a renovated carriage house, a private apartment, a saltwater pool, a koi pond, and manicured grounds. $3,000,000. Kristin Kellum, Phyllis Browning/Luxury Portfolio Intl., (210) 601-6369

El Paso

This 1926 Victorian-style home is in the heart of the city, near downtown and the university and one block from Houston Park. The five-bedroom main house has oak floors and staircase, stained-glass windows throughout, dining room with ornate ceiling, and main bedroom with balcony.

On the lot are a front yard with covered porch and flowering shrubs, a walled backyard with brick patio, and a one-bedroom carriage house. $455,000. Albert Maldonado, Keller Williams Realty, (915) 228-1600

