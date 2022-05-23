Do men read books about Mars while women prefer tales of Venus?

Men aren't interested in fiction. It's the kind of generalization that's difficult to prove with a high degree of certainty, but also seems obviously true. Publishers have believed for decades that women buy the vast majority of novels. In recent years, women authors have also topped the bestseller lists. For a long time, men continued to enjoy the lion's share of prestige, including lucrative contracts, literary prizes, and high-profile media appearances. But that's changing too, as cultural institutions promote books written by and, commercially speaking, for women almost to the exclusion of those produced by male writers and aimed at a male audience. Skip advert Publishing is notorious for the unreliability of its market research and these observations may seem unreliable. But they're consistent with my own intuitions. As far as I know, I'm the only man in my social circle who regularly buys fiction. Yet I find it increasingly difficult to identify novels that I have the slightest desire to read. While it's true that you can't judge a book by its cover, the profusion of bright colors, fake handwritten fonts, exclamation points and other appeals to women's presumed taste make it clear that neither publishers nor bookstores are catering to my interests. Female dominance of literature shouldn't be shocking. In certain ways, it's just a consequence of the social economy of the novel itself. Even though we don't have reliable sales figures for the period, writers and publishers in the 18th and 19th centuries understood that most readers were women. In New Grub Street, George Gissing's depiction of the Victorian literary world, struggling authors understood very well that their livelihoods depended on satisfying middle-class ladies who bought subscriptions to lending libraries (before the advent of paperbacks, books were very expensive).

The prestige of fiction, and its appeal to men, rose later on, partly due to modernist techniques that seemed to distinguish serious literature from mere entertainment. Gestures toward high art were rivaled by separate efforts like Gissing's to merge novels with journalism, depicting seamy and sometimes brutal aspects of life that were previously ignored. After World War II, finally, novel-writing, like other cultural genres that had historically been suspect for their commercial associations, was reclaimed as a vehicle for individual self-expression. What critic Stephen Marche calls the literature of voice was all about an irreducibly personal encounter with the world, often described in pyrotechnically dazzling prose. Skip advert These movements created genuine artistic achievements, as well as plenty of junk that has been rightfully forgotten. Even so, I can understand why they might have been unsatisfying to many readers, perhaps especially women. The most prominent Anglophone literary authors of the late 20th century ended up writing a lot of books about brilliant men with personal backgrounds very like their own enjoying rampant sex lives. The turn against literary masculinity is partly a conscious reaction against the so-called "big beasts" of the 80s and 90s. That reaction helps explain the moral case for publishing and reading books by and about women. In a piece for British GQ, writer Ash Sarkar chided her boyfriend for not keeping up with literary trends. "Literary fiction is how we can study human frailty, making the world of feelings, friendship, love, personal dilemma, rivalry, money, and psychology rich terrain for exploration," Sarkar observed. By ignoring the new crop of women writers, her boyfriend was cutting himself off from these dimensions of life. The piece was mocked on social media because Sarkar's description of her boyfriends' reading habits belied her criticism. In fact, his bookshelf (or electronic equivalent) contained both women, like Ursula LeGuin, and male writers, including China Mieville, who intentionally subverts familiar tropes of sex and gender. Sarkar's objection seemed to be less about the authors or the contents of their books, than their ostensibly non-literary quality. But preemptively excluding speculative fiction, like other "genre" writing, merely replaces one form of snobbery with another. If it's unreasonable for men to dismiss Jane Austen as writing chit-chat about feelings, it's equally silly to dismiss books that reckon with the implications of technology as boys' fantasies about going to the moon. As the work of William Gibson, among others, shows, there's plenty of scope for exploring rivalry, money, and psychology there. Similarly, the way that genre fiction tends to emphasize high-stakes plots over mundane experiences doesn't mean it's inattentive to personal relationships. Despite its swashbuckling components, Patrick O'Brian's series of nautical novels is really about friendship between the two protagonists — a subject that even male "literary" writers have rarely depicted so minutely. Skip advert