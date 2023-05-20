The Check-In: Dinosaur Trips takes travelers on Jurassic journeys, a seltzer museum in New York, and more

Welcome to The Check-In, our weekend feature focusing on all things travel.

This new travel company is making dinosaur dreams come true

Growing up, Zach Vanasse was fascinated by dinosaurs, so much so that he envisioned becoming a paleontologist, going on fossil digs and discovering ancient relics. His interest waned as a teenager, and he became a travel journalist, but that childhood passion for dinosaurs was rekindled in his late 20s through podcasts and social media. "It reinvigorated the curiosity in me, and I recognized we're living in the golden age of paleontology," Vanasse told The Week. "A lot had been discovered since I was a kid."

While working as a consultant for the travel and tourism industry, Vanasse was surprised to learn that no one was planning trips devoted solely to dinosaurs and paleontology. People could take self-guided tours of fossil-rich areas and go on digs, but that was about it. "That got the wheels turning," Vanasse said.

He shared his idea about starting his own dinosaur-focused travel company with his wife, but the plan was put on pause when she died of an illness, and he needed to grieve. "One of the last great conversations we had was about starting this," Vanasse said. When he decided it was time to "find a purpose again," he jumped into getting Dinosaur Trips off the ground in late 2022.

Based in Calgary, Dinosaur Trips creates group trips and private itineraries that are centered around dinosaur digs, going to museums and meeting paleontologists and experts, topped with "stylish and trendy touches," like visiting buzzworthy restaurants and bars. The first group trip will take place in the Badlands of Alberta July 2 though 13 and includes a multiday dinosaur dig with Dr. Philip J. Currie. "It's like a fantasy camp," Vanasse said, with participants able to embrace their inner paleontologist.

With the inaugural trip just around the corner, Vanasse is looking forward to seeing how everyone fits as a group. "When you bring together like-minded travelers, people bond by having these experiences in incredible landscapes and participating in digs together," he said. "I would love to have people form friendships and come back and go to new destinations together. That would be really rewarding."