The Check-In: travel safety tips for women, solo adventures, and more

Welcome to The Check-In, our weekend feature focusing on all things travel.

Experts share tips on staying safe while traveling

When you're trying to make it through the security line at the airport without losing your luggage, kids or sanity, it can be easy to let your guard down; predators know this. In their new book, "Smart Safety for Women: Your Guide to Defensive Living," out Oct. 3, Joy Farrow and Laura Frombach share their tips on how to stay alert, vigilant and persuasion-proof while traveling.

Farrow, a retired deputy sheriff, and Frombach, a technologist, recommend developing your safety intuition before you leave home. This involves reading body language and picking up on people's microexpressions, which "flit across someone's face in less than a second," Farrow told The Week. Your brain and eyes are reading these expressions without you consciously being aware "and saying to you something about this person makes me uneasy." If you feel a pit in your stomach or the hair on your neck goes up, this is your safety intuition warning you something is wrong.

Ensure a secure connection while using public WiFi by putting a virtual private network (VPN) on your phone, and enable Face ID so someone watching you can't figure out your password. Thieves "shoulder surf," Farrow and Frombach said, so they can try to steal your phone's data. While in a public area, never leave your suitcases alone, because "not only could someone take something away from you, they could put something unwanted in your luggage," Frombach said.

When it comes to staying safe in a ride-share vehicle, make sure the license plate matches what is shown on the app once the car arrives. Check the vehicle to see if anything is altered, like a door handle was removed or the child safety lock is on.